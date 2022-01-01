Kriti Sanon's
love for bodycon dresses
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Elegant
The Mimi actor looked amazing in a pink bodycon gown which has a high slit and a corset-like detailing
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pretty in pink
She rocked a pink one-shoulder bodycon ruched dress with ruffle detailing
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pink soul
She sported a risque dress with such grace and elegance
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Beautiful diva
The actress donned a wine colour strapless bodycon dress that accentuated her waist
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Style queen
She looked stylish in an orange sequinned outfit. She complimented her look with earrings
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Boss babe
Kriti dished out major boss babe vibes in a coat dress with a belt, which accentuated her waistline
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Full of heart
She slayed in this pink bodycon dress that has long sleeves. She completed her look with straight hair and hoop earrings
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
This outfit is perfect for a party and we are taking notes from her
Party on my mind
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pristine in white
She wore a white dress with corset-like detailing and looked absolutely breathtaking
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Mermaid
The Adipurush actress looks like a mermaid in this body-fitted gown
