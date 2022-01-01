Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's

love for bodycon dresses

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Elegant

The Mimi actor looked amazing in a pink bodycon gown which has a high slit and a corset-like detailing

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pretty in pink

She rocked a pink one-shoulder bodycon ruched dress with ruffle detailing

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pink soul

She sported a risque dress with such grace and elegance

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Beautiful diva

The actress donned a wine colour strapless bodycon dress that accentuated her waist

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Style queen

She looked stylish in an orange sequinned outfit. She complimented her look with earrings

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Boss babe

Kriti dished out major boss babe vibes in a coat dress with a belt, which accentuated her waistline

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Full of heart

She slayed in this pink bodycon dress that has long sleeves. She completed her look with straight hair and hoop earrings

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

This outfit is perfect for a party and we are taking notes from her

Party on my mind

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pristine in white

She wore a white dress with corset-like detailing and looked absolutely breathtaking

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Mermaid

The Adipurush actress looks like a mermaid in this body-fitted gown

