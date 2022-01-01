Kriti Sanon’s
love for denims
Prerna Verma
SEPT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Off-shoulder denim dress
A denim dress can never go wrong for any occasion. Kriti looks like a million bucks in this off-shoulder denim dress with flowers embroidered on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim dungarees
Dungarees are one style that never went out of fashion and looks fab on whoever wears it. Kriti slays in her denim dungarees
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim skirt
Kriti gives girl next door vibes in the knee-length denim skirt with a tiny slit in the front
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim dungaree dress
Want to keep your airport look stylish yet comfortable? Here is the denim dungaree dress for that perfect airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim jacket
Want to shine with that bling but do not want to look over the top? Take cues from Kriti styling her blingy black short dress with a denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim shorts
Denim shorts are every girl’s favourite and a must-have in their wardrobes. Kriti looks sexy in denim shorts and a tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Flared denim jeans
A wardrobe is absolutely incomplete without several pairs of different kinds of denim in it. Kriti looks simple yet stylish in these flared denim jeans with a slit at the bottom
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim zipper dress
Kriti flaunts her toned body in this figure-hugging denim zipper mini dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti paired a stylish denim crop top along with a skirt and made her outfit stand out
Denim crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim jumper
Kriti flaunted her casual side in this denim jumper and looked fab
