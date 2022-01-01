Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s

love for denims

Prerna Verma

SEPT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Off-shoulder denim dress

Off-shoulder denim dress

A denim dress can never go wrong for any occasion. Kriti looks like a million bucks in this off-shoulder denim dress with flowers embroidered on it

Denim dungarees

Denim dungarees

Dungarees are one style that never went out of fashion and looks fab on whoever wears it. Kriti slays in her denim dungarees

Denim skirt

Denim skirt

Kriti gives girl next door vibes in the knee-length denim skirt with a tiny slit in the front

Denim dungaree dress

Denim dungaree dress

Want to keep your airport look stylish yet comfortable? Here is the denim dungaree dress for that perfect airport look

Denim jacket

Denim jacket

Want to shine with that bling but do not want to look over the top? Take cues from Kriti styling her blingy black short dress with a denim jacket

Denim shorts

Denim shorts

Denim shorts are every girl’s favourite and a must-have in their wardrobes. Kriti looks sexy in denim shorts and a tee

Flared denim jeans

Flared denim jeans

A wardrobe is absolutely incomplete without several pairs of different kinds of denim in it. Kriti looks simple yet stylish in these flared denim jeans with a slit at the bottom

Denim zipper dress

Denim zipper dress

Kriti flaunts her toned body in this figure-hugging denim zipper mini dress

Denim crop top

Kriti paired a stylish denim crop top along with a skirt and made her outfit stand out

Denim crop top

Denim jumper

Denim jumper

Kriti flaunted her casual side in this denim jumper and looked fab

