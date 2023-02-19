Heading 3

FEB 19, 2023

Kriti-Vicky: Celebs who are engineers

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Kriti Sanon

He graduated with an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

 Vicky Kaushal

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

She completed Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu

He stepped into the film industry after completing his engineering from Rajaram College in Kolhapur

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan

He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

He holds a degree in Architectural Engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh

He graduated from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur

Image: Sonu Sood Instagram

Sonu Sood

The actress studied Biogenetic Engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram

Ameesha Patel

The late actor was an engineer. He ranked 7th in the AIEEE exam and graduated from Delhi Technical University

Image: Pinkvilla

Sushant Singh Rajput

