FEB 19, 2023
Kriti-Vicky: Celebs who are engineers
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
Kriti Sanon
He graduated with an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
She completed Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu
He stepped into the film industry after completing his engineering from Rajaram College in Kolhapur
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan
He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
He holds a degree in Architectural Engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh
He graduated from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur
Image: Sonu Sood Instagram
Sonu Sood
The actress studied Biogenetic Engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA
Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram
Ameesha Patel
The late actor was an engineer. He ranked 7th in the AIEEE exam and graduated from Delhi Technical University
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushant Singh Rajput
