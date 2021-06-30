Krrish series: June 30, 2021
Koi Mil Gaya
to Krrish 4
Koi Mil Gaya is a science fiction drama movie, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It starred Preity Zinta, Rekha and Hrithik Roshan
Having a budget of over Rs 250 million, Koi Mil Gaya became the most expensive movie made by Rakesh Roshan in early 2000s
The movie released in August 2003 and went ahead to become a huge commercial success at the box office
Koi Mil Gaya won 3 National Film Awards, got 11 Filmfare nominations and 5 IIFA Awards
It is considered to be a milestone in the genre as it is the first Indian movie to feature an alien as the lead character
Seeing the humongous success of Koi Mil Gaya, Rakesh Roshan decided to take the movie a step ahead by making a sequel titled Krrish that released in April 2006
Krrish starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan and Naseeruddin Shah. It revolved around the life of Krishna
Krrish was considered to be a movie of global significance and a trendsetter in the Indian cinema
In November 2013, Krrish 3 was released worldwide. It starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi. It was hailed for its visual effects in the movie
“Krrish lovers” are now awaiting the release of Krrish 4, which is said to have new twists and turns, taking the franchise to the next level
