Kunal Kemmu: A adventure junkie at heart

august 22, 2021

Kunal Kemmu brought his wonderful bike BMW R 1250 GS home in 2020 for his never-ending passion of bikes. It costed around Rs. 22.35 lakh

This picture of him riding his bike on the roads of Ladakh seems to be extremely thrilling

This video from his Ladakh trip is to die for. It says his heart belongs to the mountains and the unexplored

Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, along with their two friends, took a bike journey to Europe. Here is a glimpse of it as the boys pose with their bikes

The ‘go goa gone’ actor took a trip to Ranthambore with his family. This picture from the jungle safari looks adorable

This happy picture of Kunal with the kangaroos from his Australia diaries looks amazing. For the day, he dressed casually in cargo pants, a tee and a cap

Kunal, scuba diving with sea turtles, looks nothing less than heaven

This picture appears to be both daring and breathtaking, as he strikes a stance while leaping into the air above the sea

The actor takes a great selfie as he enjoys his voyage on a yacht

As he poses after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge, the skyline looks spectacular

