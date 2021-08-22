Kunal Kemmu: A adventure junkie at heart
august 22, 2021
Kunal Kemmu brought his wonderful bike BMW R 1250 GS home in 2020 for his never-ending passion of bikes. It costed around Rs. 22.35 lakh
This picture of him riding his bike on the roads of Ladakh seems to be extremely thrilling
This video from his Ladakh trip is to die for. It says his heart belongs to the mountains and the unexplored
Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, along with their two friends, took a bike journey to Europe. Here is a glimpse of it as the boys pose with their bikes
The ‘go goa gone’ actor took a trip to Ranthambore with his family. This picture from the jungle safari looks adorable
This happy picture of Kunal with the kangaroos from his Australia diaries looks amazing. For the day, he dressed casually in cargo pants, a tee and a cap
Kunal, scuba diving with sea turtles, looks nothing less than heaven
This picture appears to be both daring and breathtaking, as he strikes a stance while leaping into the air above the sea
The actor takes a great selfie as he enjoys his voyage on a yacht
As he poses after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge, the skyline looks spectacular
