Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 25, 2022
Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya's cute moments
Inculcating values
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
This pic had Kunal and Inaaya praying together on the occasion of Diwali and the actor was seen teaching the right values to his princess
Chilling together
The father-daughter duo was seen chilling while dipping their feets in the pool
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Dressing her up
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal, being a doting father that he is, was seen tying his little girl’s pony in this cute pic
Yoga lessons
Kunal was seen giving yoga lessons to Inaaya and this video will make you say ‘aww’
Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Unconditional love
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
This adorable pic had Kunal holding his little girl in his arms and it spoke volumes about a father’s unconditional love
Kunal and Inaaya were seen being goofy together as they posed for the camera while making faces
Being goofy together
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Inaaya was seen helping dad Kunal Kemmu during his workout sessions
Workout partner
Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal and Inaaya made for an uber-cool father and daughter duo as they posed together
Stylish father-daughter duo
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
As Kunal is known for his love for bike rides, he seems to be teaching the same to his daughter as well
Litter biker
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
This cute pic had Kunal reading the newspaper with his little munchkin who looked quite curious
Reading together
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
