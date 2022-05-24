ENTERTAINMENT

Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 25, 2022

Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya's cute moments

Inculcating values

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

This pic had Kunal and Inaaya praying together on the occasion of Diwali and the actor was seen teaching the right values to his princess

Chilling together

The father-daughter duo was seen chilling while dipping their feets in the pool

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Dressing her up 

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal, being a doting father that he is, was seen tying his little girl’s pony in this cute pic

Yoga lessons

Kunal was seen giving yoga lessons to Inaaya and this video will make you say ‘aww’

Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Unconditional love

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

This adorable pic had Kunal holding his little girl in his arms and it spoke volumes about a father’s unconditional love

Kunal and Inaaya were seen being goofy together as they posed for the camera while making faces

Being goofy together

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Inaaya was seen helping dad Kunal Kemmu during his workout sessions

Workout partner

Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal and Inaaya made for an uber-cool father and daughter duo as they posed together

Stylish father-daughter duo

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

As Kunal is known for his love for bike rides, he seems to be teaching the same to his daughter as well

Litter biker

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

This cute pic had Kunal reading the newspaper with his little munchkin who looked quite curious

Reading together

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

