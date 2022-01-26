Entertainment
Jan 26, 2022
Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan’s relationship
First met
Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009. They didn't connect at first and felt they'd never be friends
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Soha hails from the renowned Pataudi family, whereas Kunal Kemmu comes from a Kashmiri Pandit family
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Different backgrounds
Dating phase
They didn't strike up a connection when they were working on a film together, but they later started dating
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Live in relationship
Before getting married, Soha and Kunal had been in a live-in relationship for a long time. However, the pair claimed that they do not endorse it, but it worked perfectly for them
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Their relationship evolved over time and the pair knew it was time to be together forever, so they got engaged in 2014
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Engaged
In 2015, Kunal and Soha tied the knot in a spectacular wedding in the presence of their families and close ones
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Marriage
Blessed with a daughter
In 2017, the couple welcomed their little princess and named her Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The duo often embarks on travel adventures and explores the world together
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Travel adventures
Kunal and Soha are a match made in heaven and their adorable social media posts are enough to brighten anyone's day
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Perfect match
