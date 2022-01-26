Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 26, 2022

Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan’s relationship

Heading 3

First met

Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009. They didn't connect at first and felt they'd never be friends

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Soha hails from the renowned Pataudi family, whereas Kunal Kemmu comes from a Kashmiri Pandit family

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Different backgrounds

Dating phase

They didn't strike up a connection when they were working on a film together, but they later started dating

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Live in relationship

Before getting married, Soha and Kunal had been in a live-in relationship for a long time. However, the pair claimed that they do not endorse it, but it worked perfectly for them

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Their relationship evolved over time and the pair knew it was time to be together forever, so they got engaged in 2014

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Engaged

In 2015, Kunal and Soha tied the knot in a spectacular wedding in the presence of their families and close ones

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Marriage

Blessed with a daughter

In 2017, the couple welcomed their little princess and named her Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The duo often embarks on travel adventures and explores the world together

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Travel adventures

Kunal and Soha are a match made in heaven and their adorable social media posts are enough to brighten anyone's day

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Perfect match

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan & Natasha's relationship

Click Here