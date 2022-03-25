Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 25, 2022
Heading 3
Kunal Kemmu & Soha’s Dubai Vacay
Dubai vacay
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently flew to Dubai along with their little princess, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for a little escape
Soha gave major beach fashion goals as she posed in a tropical print swimsuit
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Monday Morning Blues
Daddy Cool planted a kiss on his little princess, Inaaya, and the picture left fans awestruck
Kiss of love
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal went for a uber cool look for the outing, finishing it off with a bucket hat and shades
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Monday green
Highest skyview slide
Video: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha had a thrilling experience as she slid down the world's highest skyview slide in Dubai. The same day, she got 3 million followers on Instagram, so she captioned it "Sliding into 3 M."
Video: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The pair took their little princess in a virtual fun and engaging space, where Inaaya seemed to be enjoying the time of her life
Learning through fun
Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
The Go Goa Gone actor took on some fun games during his vacation and captioned the video "Ready for Squid games."
Kunal’s squid games
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Papa Kemmu went all voguish, donning a newspaper print shirt, hat and shades. He finished off the look with a statement chain
Went all voguish
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in glamorous sequin gowns