Akshat Sundrani

MAR 25, 2022

Kunal Kemmu & Soha’s Dubai Vacay

Dubai vacay

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently flew to Dubai along with their little princess, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for a little escape

Soha gave major beach fashion goals as she posed in a tropical print swimsuit

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Monday Morning Blues

Daddy Cool planted a kiss on his little princess, Inaaya, and the picture left fans awestruck

Kiss of love

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal went for a uber cool look for the outing, finishing it off with a bucket hat and shades

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Monday green

Highest skyview slide

Video: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha had a thrilling experience as she slid down the world's highest skyview slide in Dubai. The same day, she got 3 million followers on Instagram, so she captioned it "Sliding into 3 M."

Video: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The pair took their little princess in a virtual fun and engaging space, where Inaaya seemed to be enjoying the time of her life

Learning through fun

Video: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

The Go Goa Gone actor took on some fun games during his vacation and captioned the video "Ready for Squid games."

Kunal’s squid games

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Papa Kemmu went all voguish, donning a newspaper print shirt, hat and shades. He finished off the look with a statement chain

Went all voguish

