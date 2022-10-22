Heading 3

Kunal Kemmu’s love-filled family pics

Ranpreet Kaur

OCT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Posing with ladylove

This love-filled picture had Kunal posing with his wife Soha Ali Khan while sitting on a hammock.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Welcoming New Year together

Giving a glimpse of his family time, Kunal shared a perfect family pic from their New Year celebrations.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Prayers and good times

The doting father was seen inculcating the right values in his daughter Inaaya. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were seen praying together on the occasion of Diwali.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Holi celebrations

Any celebration is incomplete without family and this pic is proof. Kunal was all smiles as he celebrated Holi with Soha and Inaaya.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Posing with Bebo

Kunal struck a perfect pose with Kareena Kapoor Khan in this stunning pic.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Spending time with kids

Kunal was all smiles as he posed with Inaaya and Taimur.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Posing with X-mas tree

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan made for stylish couples as they posed together on Christmas.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Pool time

Kunal and Soha were seen enjoying their time in the pool with Saif, Kareena, Tim and Inaaya.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Heading for bike ride

The Malang actor struck an uber-cool pose with Soha and Inaaya as they geared for a bike ride. The trio made sure to wear helmets and masks before leaving.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Creating memories together

The actor was seen posing with his happy bunch of people including Saif, Kareena, Soha, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, etc on his birthday.

