Kunal Kemmu’s love-filled family pics
Ranpreet Kaur
OCT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Posing with ladylove
This love-filled picture had Kunal posing with his wife Soha Ali Khan while sitting on a hammock.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Welcoming New Year together
Giving a glimpse of his family time, Kunal shared a perfect family pic from their New Year celebrations.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Prayers and good times
The doting father was seen inculcating the right values in his daughter Inaaya. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were seen praying together on the occasion of Diwali.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Holi celebrations
Any celebration is incomplete without family and this pic is proof. Kunal was all smiles as he celebrated Holi with Soha and Inaaya.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Posing with Bebo
Kunal struck a perfect pose with Kareena Kapoor Khan in this stunning pic.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Spending time with kids
Kunal was all smiles as he posed with Inaaya and Taimur.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Posing with X-mas tree
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan made for stylish couples as they posed together on Christmas.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Pool time
Kunal and Soha were seen enjoying their time in the pool with Saif, Kareena, Tim and Inaaya.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Heading for bike ride
The Malang actor struck an uber-cool pose with Soha and Inaaya as they geared for a bike ride. The trio made sure to wear helmets and masks before leaving.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Creating memories together
The actor was seen posing with his happy bunch of people including Saif, Kareena, Soha, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, etc on his birthday.