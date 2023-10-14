Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

14 OCTOBER, 2023

KWK: First guests of every season 

Apart from being a profound filmmaker, Karan Johar also owns a chat show on his name, Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar

Image: IMDb

After seven successful seasons of the show, the host is coming back with a new slate of episodes in Season 8. Before that, take a look at the iconic first guests of every season of the Karan Johar show 

Koffee With Karan

Image: IMDb

In the very first season, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of his show. SRK talked about the fear of the impact of his fame on his children

Season 1

Image: IMDb

The trio from KKHH- Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji became the first guests of KWK Season 2 

Season 2

Image: IMDb

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had opened Season 3 of Koffee With Karan. Aishwarya's witty reply on Salman's question turned out to be a mic-drop moment

Season 3

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan and Salim Khan were the first guests of Season 4. The conversation of Salman on virginity still makes headlines

Season 4

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were the guests of the opening episode of Season 5. They were promoting their film, Dear Zindagi at the time

 Season 5

Image: IMDb

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were the first guests of KWK Season 6. They discussed a variety of topics including their love lives

Season 6

Image: IMDb

Koffee With Karan Season 7 opened with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests. They both discussed their married lives on the show

Season 7

Image: IMDb

The upcoming season is all set to kickstart from October 26 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The first guests are yet to be revealed

The New Season 

Image: Karan Johar's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here