14 OCTOBER, 2023
KWK: First guests of every season
Apart from being a profound filmmaker, Karan Johar also owns a chat show on his name, Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar
Image: IMDb
After seven successful seasons of the show, the host is coming back with a new slate of episodes in Season 8. Before that, take a look at the iconic first guests of every season of the Karan Johar show
Koffee With Karan
Image: IMDb
In the very first season, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of his show. SRK talked about the fear of the impact of his fame on his children
Season 1
Image: IMDb
The trio from KKHH- Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji became the first guests of KWK Season 2
Season 2
Image: IMDb
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had opened Season 3 of Koffee With Karan. Aishwarya's witty reply on Salman's question turned out to be a mic-drop moment
Season 3
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan and Salim Khan were the first guests of Season 4. The conversation of Salman on virginity still makes headlines
Season 4
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were the guests of the opening episode of Season 5. They were promoting their film, Dear Zindagi at the time
Season 5
Image: IMDb
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were the first guests of KWK Season 6. They discussed a variety of topics including their love lives
Season 6
Image: IMDb
Koffee With Karan Season 7 opened with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests. They both discussed their married lives on the show
Season 7
Image: IMDb
The upcoming season is all set to kickstart from October 26 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The first guests are yet to be revealed
The New Season
Image: Karan Johar's Instagram
