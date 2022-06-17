Heading 3
Kylie and Kendall Jenner: Sibling moments
Itisha Arya
JUNE 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
When they both worked the hell out of cafe accessories. High tea? More like high fashion
Posers
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
When Kendall and Cara Delevingne stacked on top of Kylie, who, miraculously, did not topple over
Kylie Ninja
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
When Kylie and Kendall posed for a picture with Kourtney at her wedding
Love for big sister
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
When Kendall collaborated with little sister Kylie for her makeup brand
Partners
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Mommy-to-be Kylie Jenner was in full spirits as she turned up to cheer for her sister Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott at a softball game
'MVP' sister
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
When Kylie posted the sweetest birthday tribute for her ‘“partner in crime”
Birthday tribute
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
As sisters do, Kylie posted a couple shoutouts on Instagram on Kendall's 21st birthday with a heartfelt note for her "other half"
Proud little sister
Image: Getty Images
Kendall and Kylie Jenner went full-on camp for the 2019 Met Gala and twinned together
Met Gala together
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
This picture proves that the bond between the sisters is stronger than ever
Strong bond
The Jenner sisters know how to have fun. However, Kendall once stated that they don't have any desire to be Kardashians
Twins
Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram
