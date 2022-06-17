Heading 3

Kylie and Kendall Jenner: Sibling moments

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

When they both worked the hell out of cafe accessories. High tea? More like high fashion

Posers

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

When Kendall and Cara Delevingne stacked on top of Kylie, who, miraculously, did not topple over

Kylie Ninja

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

When Kylie and Kendall posed for a picture with Kourtney at her wedding

Love for big sister

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

When Kendall collaborated with little sister Kylie for her makeup brand

Partners

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Mommy-to-be Kylie Jenner was in full spirits as she turned up to cheer for her sister Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott at a softball game

'MVP' sister

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

When Kylie posted the sweetest birthday tribute for her ‘“partner in crime”

Birthday tribute

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

As sisters do, Kylie posted a couple shoutouts on Instagram on Kendall's 21st birthday with a heartfelt note for her "other half"

Proud little sister

Image: Getty Images

Kendall and Kylie Jenner went full-on camp for the 2019 Met Gala and twinned together

Met Gala together

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

This picture proves that the bond between the sisters is stronger than ever

Strong bond

The Jenner sisters know how to have fun. However, Kendall once stated that they don't have any desire to be Kardashians

Twins

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

