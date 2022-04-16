Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 17, 2022

Heading 3

Kylie Jenner and Stormi: Cutest moments

Welcome to the World

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared the first picture of Stormi and melted our hearts. Stormi held her mom's finger in February 2018

In honor of Stormi's first year, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post that is guaranteed to induce tears

Image: Kris Jenner Instagram

Stormi’s first birthday

Kylie and her mini me wore matching gray sweatsuits and white sneakers for a casual trip

Twinning

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Is there anything better than a baby in a Halloween costume? No, absolutely not. Stormi looked so adorable dressed as a little pink butterfly, matching with her mama

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Butterfly effect

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

The family of three had an adorable time together as they hit up a farm to meet some animals

Family date

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Looks like Stormi is already following in her mom's footsteps and starting her jewelry collection early

Baby Bling

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

After seeing her beau perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Kylie decided to spend some time with Stormi on a NYC rooftop

Enjoying NYC

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Stormi was back on her Insta game as Mama Kylie posted a pic of Stormi and her tiny top knot is the cutest thing ever

Plaid Stormi

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier

Family Halloween Celebration

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

This picture of the mother-daughter, where Kylie is brushing Stormi’s teeth, has all our hearts

Loving mother

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bridgerton Cast Modern day looks

Click Here