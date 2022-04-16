Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 17, 2022
Kylie Jenner and Stormi: Cutest moments
Welcome to the World
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner shared the first picture of Stormi and melted our hearts. Stormi held her mom's finger in February 2018
In honor of Stormi's first year, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post that is guaranteed to induce tears
Image: Kris Jenner Instagram
Stormi’s first birthday
Kylie and her mini me wore matching gray sweatsuits and white sneakers for a casual trip
Twinning
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Is there anything better than a baby in a Halloween costume? No, absolutely not. Stormi looked so adorable dressed as a little pink butterfly, matching with her mama
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Butterfly effect
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
The family of three had an adorable time together as they hit up a farm to meet some animals
Family date
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Looks like Stormi is already following in her mom's footsteps and starting her jewelry collection early
Baby Bling
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
After seeing her beau perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Kylie decided to spend some time with Stormi on a NYC rooftop
Enjoying NYC
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Stormi was back on her Insta game as Mama Kylie posted a pic of Stormi and her tiny top knot is the cutest thing ever
Plaid Stormi
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier
Family Halloween Celebration
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
This picture of the mother-daughter, where Kylie is brushing Stormi’s teeth, has all our hearts
Loving mother
