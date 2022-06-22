Heading 3
Kylie Jenner's hair transformations
JUNE 23, 2022
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
On July 7, 2017 Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her latest look: Ultra-long, straight hair in an arresting shade of fiery red
Red hair
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
We’re self-admitted simps for women with ridiculously long braids and ponytails and also absolutely obsessed with this hairdo of Kylie
Braids
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
If mermaids do exist we sincerely hope they look just like Jenner. Dreamy, hip-grazing beach waves, micro-braids and all
Micro-braids
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
The chunky highlights of the ‘00s are back and better than ever. Case and point? Miss Jenner is wearing them
High ponytail
Image: Getty Images
We can’t have been the only one who was completely floored when Kylie sashayed down the Met red carpet alongside her sister Kendall with this funky hairsyle
Met Gala purple
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner posted selfie Boomerangs and photos showing she'd traded in her blonde hair for a cotton-candy hue at the time
Pastel pink
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
When Jenner went maroon in 2020, we were obsessed. The deep auburn hue suits the entrepreneur so perfectly that we are desperately praying to see its return
Maroon
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
It was back to blonde and wavy for Kylie as she showed off her long, center-parted style in this Instagram snap
Chill Waves
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie gave us a rare sighting of her natural hair with this wavy bounce look
Short and breezy
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner's new hair colour perfectly matches the bright-yellow bag she's seen holding
Yellow strands
