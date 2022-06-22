Heading 3

Kylie Jenner’s hair transformations

Itisha Arya

JUNE 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

On July 7, 2017 Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her latest look: Ultra-long, straight hair in an arresting shade of fiery red

Red hair

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

We’re self-admitted simps for women with ridiculously long braids and ponytails and also absolutely obsessed with this hairdo of Kylie

Braids

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

If mermaids do exist we sincerely hope they look just like Jenner. Dreamy, hip-grazing beach waves, micro-braids and all

Micro-braids

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

The chunky highlights of the ‘00s are back and better than ever. Case and point? Miss Jenner is wearing them

High ponytail

Image: Getty Images

We can’t have been the only one who was completely floored when Kylie sashayed down the Met red carpet alongside her sister Kendall with this funky hairsyle

Met Gala purple

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner posted selfie Boomerangs and photos showing she'd traded in her blonde hair for a cotton-candy hue at the time

Pastel pink

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

When Jenner went maroon in 2020, we were obsessed. The deep auburn hue suits the entrepreneur so perfectly that we are desperately praying to see its return

Maroon

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

It was back to blonde and wavy for Kylie as she showed off her long, center-parted style in this Instagram snap

Chill Waves

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie gave us a rare sighting of her natural hair with this wavy bounce look

Short and breezy

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner's new hair colour perfectly matches the bright-yellow bag she's seen holding

Yellow strands

