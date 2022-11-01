Heading 3

​​Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott:
 Love story

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Mutual Friends

Kylie and Travis met each other via mutual friends. In 2018, Jenner told GQ, “We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other”

Image: Getty Images

Dating Rumours

Kylie and Travis first sparked dating rumours after her breakup from Tyga when she was spotted with Scott at Coachella 2017

Image: Getty Images

Pregnancy News

In September 2017, the news of Kylie's pregnancy had broken. The beauty mogul had kept her pregnancy hidden from the public for months

Image: Getty Images

Stormi Webster

The couple welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster in February 2018 and days later confirmed her name as Stormi Webster

Image: Getty Images

Co-parenting Stormi

After Stormi's birth, Jenner and Scott remained living in separate homes and continued to co-parent their baby daughter

Image: Getty Images

Kylie and Scott made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2018 where Jenner, wore a black velvet Vera Wang dress

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Music Video

Kylie appeared in Travis Scott's Stop Trying to be Good music video in August 2018 and the video became an instant hit for the same

Image: Getty Images

Engagement Rumours

Kylie and Travis sparked engagement rumours in 2019, but Jenner shut down the same saying she would let her fans know when it happens

Second Baby

After rekindling their romance following a breakup, Kylie and Travis got back together and also became pregnant with their second child in 2021

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Baby Boy

The couple welcomed their second baby in February 2022 and the duo became parents to a son whose name is still unknown

