Mutual FriendsKylie and Travis met each other via mutual friends. In 2018, Jenner told GQ, "We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other"Image: Getty ImagesDating RumoursKylie and Travis first sparked dating rumours after her breakup from Tyga when she was spotted with Scott at Coachella 2017Image: Getty ImagesPregnancy NewsIn September 2017, the news of Kylie's pregnancy had broken. The beauty mogul had kept her pregnancy hidden from the public for monthsImage: Getty ImagesStormi WebsterThe couple welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster in February 2018 and days later confirmed her name as Stormi WebsterImage: Getty ImagesCo-parenting StormiAfter Stormi's birth, Jenner and Scott remained living in separate homes and continued to co-parent their baby daughterImage: Getty ImagesKylie and Scott made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2018 where Jenner, wore a black velvet Vera Wang dressMet GalaImage: Getty ImagesMusic VideoKylie appeared in Travis Scott's Stop Trying to be Good music video in August 2018 and the video became an instant hit for the sameImage: Getty ImagesEngagement RumoursKylie and Travis sparked engagement rumours in 2019, but Jenner shut down the same saying she would let her fans know when it happensSecond BabyAfter rekindling their romance following a breakup, Kylie and Travis got back together and also became pregnant with their second child in 2021Image: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesBaby BoyThe couple welcomed their second baby in February 2022 and the duo became parents to a son whose name is still unknown