Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 01, 2022
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: PDA moments
Grammys 2019
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were all smitten in love at the Grammys 2019 ceremony and even stole a sweet kiss while posing on the red carpet
Travis Scott couldn't stop himself from flaunting his love for Kylie Jenner during his documentary's premiere as the duo shared a cosy moment on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Love
This photo captures Travis' sweet moment with Kylie as he holds onto her in a sweet embrace as the duo poses for photographers at an event
Sweet Embrace
Image: Getty Images
It seems Travis and Kylie's sweet romance is all about those romantic cuddles and this cosy photo from their home seems proof of that
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
All about cuddles
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
While sharing this cute snap of Travis holding her in an adorable embrace, Kylie called him her "Partner in crime forever."
The Forever
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie and Travis surely know how to give even a boring mirror selfie a steamy twist and this loved-up photo of the couple showcases the same
The mirror selfie
Image: Getty Images
If there's one red carpet appearance of the couple that remains special to this day, it's when the duo turned up the romance at Met Gala 2018
The Met Gala Kiss
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
It was all about family love for Kylie and Travis as the couple shared a sweet moment during one of their vacations with daughter Stormi Webster
Family Love
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
This photo from 2019 captures Kylie sweetly planting a kiss on Travis' cheek as the couple shares a romantic moment
Love-filled Throwback
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
This sweet snap of Kylie embracing Travis and Stormi while the trio are seen twinning in the same outfits is a frameworthy click
Family Twinning
