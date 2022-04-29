Entertainment

 Surabhi Redkar

May 01, 2022

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: PDA moments 

Grammys 2019

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were all smitten in love at the Grammys 2019 ceremony and even stole a sweet kiss while posing on the red carpet

Travis Scott couldn't stop himself from flaunting his love for Kylie Jenner during his documentary's premiere as the duo shared a cosy moment on the red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Love

This photo captures Travis' sweet moment with Kylie as he holds onto her in a sweet embrace as the duo poses for photographers at an event

Sweet Embrace

Image: Getty Images

It seems Travis and Kylie's sweet romance is all about those romantic cuddles and this cosy photo from their home seems proof of that

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

All about cuddles

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

While sharing this cute snap of Travis holding her in an adorable embrace, Kylie called him her "Partner in crime forever."

The Forever

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie and Travis surely know how to give even a boring mirror selfie a steamy twist and this loved-up photo of the couple showcases the same

The mirror selfie

Image: Getty Images

If there's one red carpet appearance of the couple that remains special to this day, it's when the duo turned up the romance at Met Gala 2018

The Met Gala Kiss

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

It was all about family love for Kylie and Travis as the couple shared a sweet moment during one of their vacations with daughter Stormi Webster

Family Love

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

This photo from 2019 captures Kylie sweetly planting a kiss on Travis' cheek as the couple shares a romantic moment

Love-filled Throwback

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

This sweet snap of Kylie embracing Travis and Stormi while the trio are seen twinning in the same outfits is a frameworthy click

Family Twinning

