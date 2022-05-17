Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 18, 2022

Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott: Romance rewind

First spotted together

Image: Getty Images

Kylie and Scott were first spotted getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in mid-April 2017

Kylie and Travis made things extra permanent when they showed off their matching minuscule butterfly tattoos in June 2017 on their respective Snapchat accounts

Image: Getty Images

Same tattoo

News broke in September 2017 that the couple was expecting their first child together. Though the duo never confirmed their pregnancy

Pregnancy

Image: Getty Images

The expectant reality star posed with her beau at mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party in December 2017

Image: Getty Images

Annual Christmas party

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie gave birth to her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018

First child

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

The lovebirds returned to the Met Gala in May 2019, with Kylie rocking a purple, feathered Versace gown and her beau sporting a militaristic look

Met Gala

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

After more than two years together, it was confirmed that Kylie and Scott were taking a break from their relationship

Taking a break

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Multiple outlets confirmed that Kylie and the Grammy nominee officially reconciled their romance

Patch Up

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy news via an Instagram video, showing Scott a positive pregnancy test in the heartwarming footage

Second pregnancy

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

The pair became parents of two on February 2. The pair announced that baby no. 2 arrived four days after Kylie gave birth

Second child

