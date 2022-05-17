Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 18, 2022
Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott: Romance rewind
First spotted together
Image: Getty Images
Kylie and Scott were first spotted getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in mid-April 2017
Kylie and Travis made things extra permanent when they showed off their matching minuscule butterfly tattoos in June 2017 on their respective Snapchat accounts
Image: Getty Images
Same tattoo
News broke in September 2017 that the couple was expecting their first child together. Though the duo never confirmed their pregnancy
Pregnancy
Image: Getty Images
The expectant reality star posed with her beau at mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party in December 2017
Image: Getty Images
Annual Christmas party
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie gave birth to her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018
First child
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
The lovebirds returned to the Met Gala in May 2019, with Kylie rocking a purple, feathered Versace gown and her beau sporting a militaristic look
Met Gala
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
After more than two years together, it was confirmed that Kylie and Scott were taking a break from their relationship
Taking a break
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Multiple outlets confirmed that Kylie and the Grammy nominee officially reconciled their romance
Patch Up
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie confirmed her pregnancy news via an Instagram video, showing Scott a positive pregnancy test in the heartwarming footage
Second pregnancy
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
The pair became parents of two on February 2. The pair announced that baby no. 2 arrived four days after Kylie gave birth
Second child
