Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 21 2022
Lara Dutta & Mahesh Bhupathi’s bond
Heading 3
First meet
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi met for the first time at a business meeting for some work in his sports firm. When they first met, Lara was drawn to his simplicity right away, and they began dating soon after
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Mahesh and Lara tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 20, 2011. They got married in a civil ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, on February 16, 2011
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Marriage
Four days later, they had a grand church wedding at Sunset Point in Candolim, Goa
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Lara prefers to go on random dates with her husband, as evidenced by this photo. Lara captioned the photo, "Bas yehi bachaa hai mere life mein.... pati ke saath date pe jaana!”
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Random dates
Lara and Mahesh are both pioneers in their professions. While Lara is a renowned actress, Mahesh is a well-known tennis player
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Professional lives
They are very candid about their relationship and frequently share mushy photos on social media
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Social media
The couple have been married for over a decade now, and their love has withstood the test of time, crashing through all the waves
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Perfect match
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in cute mini dresses