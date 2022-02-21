Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 21 2022

Lara Dutta & Mahesh Bhupathi’s bond

First meet

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi met for the first time at a business meeting for some work in his sports firm. When they first met, Lara was drawn to his simplicity right away, and they began dating soon after

Mahesh and Lara tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 20, 2011. They got married in a civil ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, on February 16, 2011

Marriage

Four days later, they had a grand church wedding at Sunset Point in Candolim, Goa

Lara prefers to go on random dates with her husband, as evidenced by this photo. Lara captioned the photo, "Bas yehi bachaa hai mere life mein.... pati ke saath date pe jaana!”

Random dates

On January 20, 2012, the couple were blessed with a baby girl, Saira Bhupathi. They often post pictures of their little princess on social media

Blessed with a daughter

Lara and Mahesh are both pioneers in their professions. While Lara is a renowned actress, Mahesh is a well-known tennis player

Professional lives

They are very candid about their relationship and frequently share mushy photos on social media

Social media

The couple have been married for over a decade now, and their love has withstood the test of time, crashing through all the waves

Perfect match

