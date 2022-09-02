Heading 3
Latest South films to watch
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 03, 2022
777 Charlie
A brilliant performance by Rakshit Shetty and the wholesome bond between him and the dog made this movie at the top of the list of best South Indian movies
19(1)(a)
Released on July 29, 19(1)(a) starring Vijay Sethupathi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nithya Menen is directed by debutant Indhu V.S. The film was released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar
Thank You
Naga Chaitanya's latest release Thank You is available for streaming on Prime Video from August 11. The romantic drama had released in theatres on July 22
KGF: Chapter 2
KGF: Chapter 2 is a must if you want to watch a larger-than-life movie. The lead actor, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos
Gargi
Sai Pallavi's recently released courtroom drama Gargi, which opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike is set to release on August 12, 2022, on SonyLiv
Vikram
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, which also featured Suriya in a cameo role, became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema so far in 2022. The film has almost crossed Rs 400 crore and is all set for streaming on the OTT platform from July 1
Malayankunju
Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2022. Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, the film also features Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles
If you haven't watched magnum opus RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Ram charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, then you are missing out big in life. It is available on two OTT platforms, Zee 5 and Netflix, go ahead and feel the visual treat
RRR
Veetla Visesham
Veetla Visesham, a Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho starring RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, and Sachu is another surprising blockbuster hit from Tamil. The family drama has turned out to be a laugh riot in theaters
