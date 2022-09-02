Heading 3

Latest South films to watch

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMBD

777 Charlie

A brilliant performance by Rakshit Shetty and the wholesome bond between him and the dog made this movie at the top of the list of best South Indian movies

Image: IMBD

19(1)(a)

Released on July 29, 19(1)(a) starring Vijay Sethupathi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nithya Menen is directed by debutant Indhu V.S. The film was released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar

Image: IMBD

Thank You

Naga Chaitanya's latest release Thank You is available for streaming on Prime Video from August 11. The romantic drama had released in theatres on July 22

Image: IMBD

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is a must if you want to watch a larger-than-life movie. The lead actor, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos

Image: IMBD

Gargi

Sai Pallavi's recently released courtroom drama Gargi, which opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike is set to release on August 12, 2022, on SonyLiv

Image: IMBD

Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, which also featured Suriya in a cameo role, became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema so far in 2022. The film has almost crossed Rs 400 crore and is all set for streaming on the OTT platform from July 1

Image: IMBD

Malayankunju

Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2022. Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, the film also features Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles

Image: IMBD

If you haven't watched magnum opus RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Ram charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, then you are missing out big in life. It is available on two OTT platforms, Zee 5 and Netflix, go ahead and feel the visual treat

RRR

Image: IMBD

Veetla Visesham

Veetla Visesham, a Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho starring RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, and Sachu is another surprising blockbuster hit from Tamil. The family drama has turned out to be a laugh riot in theaters

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks

Click Here