Laugh Out Loud: 10 Hilarious K-dramas
Hilarious chaos ensues as struggling youngsters run a guesthouse. Unexpected guests disrupt their plans, leading to comical mishaps in their journey to turn their lives around.
Image: tvN
Welcome to Waikiki (2018)
A timid woman with superhuman strength becomes a CEO's bodyguard, leading to humorous situations and a love-hate dynamic while solving cases.
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017)
A mafia lawyer's return to Korea for hidden wealth turns into a comedic battle against corruption. Unexpected twists and humorous confrontations make this drama a must-watch
Image: tvN
Vincenzo (2021)
A modern chef trapped in a Joseon queen's body navigates the royal court with culinary skills and wit, resulting in comedic situations and cultural clashes
Image: tvN
Mr. Queen (2020)
A con artist exposes corporate corruption hilariously as an accounting chief, employing his cunning and intelligence in comical ways
Chief Kim (2017)
Image: tvN
A dentist's move to a seaside village leads to humorous encounters with a quirky villager. Their romantic journey amidst village antics makes for a delightful comedy
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)
Image: tvN
A webtoon artist's comical portrayal of his life, family, and friends brings laughter with exaggerated situations and relatable humor
The Sound of Your Heart (2016)
Image: KBS
Five doctor friends' humorous interactions and shared experiences in a hospital setting offer comedic relief amid their personal and professional challenges
Hospital Playlist (2020, 2021)
Image: tvN
A heiress's accidental landing in North Korea sparks comedic situations as she navigates cultural differences and develops a romance with a soldier
Crash Landing on You (2019)
Image: tvN
The love story between a weightlifter and a swimmer at a sports university is filled with light-hearted moments and supportive antics, making it a feel-good comedy
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016)
Image: MBC