Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUNE 10, 2023

Lavanya Tripathi's sunkissed photos

Lavanya Tripathi is an indian actress who made her acting debut in Pyaar ka Bandhaan. She predominantly works in Telegu and Tamil films

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Her career and debut

Lavanya Tripathi got engaged to her long term boyfriend Varun Tej Konidela ina private ceremony, on Friday, June 9.

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Her engagement

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

The couple put years-long rumors about their alleged romance to rest by making it official with a formal engagement ceremony

Announcing her engagement

The 29-year-old actress occasionally shares sunkissed photos to her on Instagram

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Sunkissed

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Here the actress is seen wearing a white blouse while posing for pictures under the sun

Basking in the sun

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

The actress is seen clicking a picture surrounded by nature and soaking in the sun. 

One with nature

Here, the actress is seen posing inside her car in a no makeup look catching some attention

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Rocking the ‘no makeup look’

Her makeup look has garnered a lot of attention among fans

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Basking in the sun

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

Here, Lavanya is seen posing for golden hour. She never misses a chance to catch this backdrop

Golden hour

 Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.

The actress' bold eye makeup is always on point

Bold eye makeup

