Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUNE 10, 2023
Lavanya Tripathi's sunkissed photos
Lavanya Tripathi is an indian actress who made her acting debut in Pyaar ka Bandhaan. She predominantly works in Telegu and Tamil films
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Her career and debut
Lavanya Tripathi got engaged to her long term boyfriend Varun Tej Konidela ina private ceremony, on Friday, June 9.
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Her engagement
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
The couple put years-long rumors about their alleged romance to rest by making it official with a formal engagement ceremony
Announcing her engagement
The 29-year-old actress occasionally shares sunkissed photos to her on Instagram
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Sunkissed
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Here the actress is seen wearing a white blouse while posing for pictures under the sun
Basking in the sun
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
The actress is seen clicking a picture surrounded by nature and soaking in the sun.
One with nature
Here, the actress is seen posing inside her car in a no makeup look catching some attention
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Rocking the ‘no makeup look’
Her makeup look has garnered a lot of attention among fans
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Basking in the sun
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
Here, Lavanya is seen posing for golden hour. She never misses a chance to catch this backdrop
Golden hour
Image: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram.
The actress' bold eye makeup is always on point
Bold eye makeup
