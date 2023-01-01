LE SSERAFIM debut to now
LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop group under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE. The group made its debut in 2022. Their fandom is called FEARNOT and the color is FEARLESS BLUE
About LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM is an anagram for I'm Fearless. It conveys self-confidence and strong will to move ahead without being swayed by the world's gaze
Meaning behind the name LE SSERAFIM
It is a 5-member group. The group consists of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Kim Chaewon is the leader of the group
LE SSERAFIM Members
The fandom name of LE SSERAFIM is FEARNOT.The name is a homonym of blooming in the Korean language. It carries the meaning that fans will come together to support the group and bloom together in every new moment
Fandom name of LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM made their official debut in May 2022 with their first mini-album Fearless. The album sold over 300,000 copies in the first week breaking a record by the debut girl group
LE SSERAFIM's official debut
The group released their second mini-album Antifragile in October 2022 sharing inner stories and their attitudes as they become stronger by facing adversities
LE SSERAFIM's second mini-album
LE SSERAFIM will have their own webtoon titled Crimson Heart for which Blue Flame will be the theme song. They also released a documentary titled LE SSERAFIM: The World is My Oyster with four episodes
LE SSERAFIM's webtoon & documentary
The group had their first fan meeting titled LE SSERAFIM Fan Meeting 'Fearnada' 2023 S/S in March 2023 in South Korea where they performed songs from their mini-albums
LE SSERAFIM's first fan-meeting
LE SSERAFIM released their first studio album UNFORGIVEN in May 2023 with the title track of the same name. The track Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife was also promoted from the album
LE SSERAFIM's first studio album
LE SSERAFIM's first tour across Asia, the group kicked off the first show in August 2023 in Seoul. It was said tickets sold out in 8 minutes for shows in Seoul. The K-pop group covered Nagoya, Osaka, and Tokyo. Next will be seen in Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Bangkok
LE SSERAFIM's 'Flame Rises' Asia Tour