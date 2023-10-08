Heading 3
Pujya Doss
OCTOBER 08, 2023
LE SSERAFIM FLAME RISES Tour: Highlights
LE SSERAFIM kicked off their Flame Rises Asia Tour from Seoul, South Korea in August 2023
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
About Flame Rises Tour
Started in August 2023, LE SSERAFIM traveled across various cities like Osaka, Nagoya, Jakarta, Hong Kong and more
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
When and Where was it held?
LE SSERAFIM wore black and white outfits for their performances which reflected the group's fearless style
LE SSERAFIM in Jakarta
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
LE SSERAFIM donned a white t-shirt from their own merch collection and paired it with denim shorts and skirts
LE SSERAFIM in Hong Kong
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
At the debut show, LE SSERAFIM showed their relaxed yet comfortable fit vibe with jersey, jackets and crop tops paired with denims
LE SSERAFIM in Seoul - Day 1
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
LE SSERAFIM members wore cargo style pants with trendy sneakers and customized t-shirts from their merch collection
LE SSERAFIM in Seoul - Day 2
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
For the Flame Rises poster, LE SSERAFIM opted for an edgy style. The group went all black with their fits from heat to toe
LE SSERAFIM in Flame Rises poster
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
LE SSERAFIM performed songs like ANTIFRAGILE, UNFORGIVEN, EARNOT, Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard's Wife and more
Flame Rises Tour setlist- Part 1
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
LE SSERAFIM performed songs like FEARLESS, The Great Mermaid, Blue Flame, Impurities, No Celestial and more
Flame Rises Tour setlist- Part 2
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Their last show at Bangkok was cancelled due to three members' ill health. They were diagnosed for Type A Influenza
Flame Rises tour upcoming shows cancelled
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
