Pujya Doss

OCTOBER 08, 2023

LE SSERAFIM FLAME RISES Tour: Highlights

LE SSERAFIM kicked off their Flame Rises Asia Tour from Seoul, South Korea in August 2023

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

About Flame Rises Tour


Started in August 2023, LE SSERAFIM traveled across various cities like Osaka, Nagoya, Jakarta, Hong Kong and more

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

When and Where was it held?

LE SSERAFIM wore black and white outfits for their performances which reflected the group's fearless style

LE SSERAFIM in Jakarta 

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

LE SSERAFIM donned a white t-shirt from their own merch collection and paired it with denim shorts and skirts

 LE SSERAFIM in Hong Kong 

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

At the debut show, LE SSERAFIM showed their relaxed yet comfortable fit vibe with jersey, jackets and crop tops paired with denims

LE SSERAFIM in Seoul - Day 1

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

LE SSERAFIM members wore cargo style pants with trendy sneakers and customized t-shirts from their merch collection 

LE SSERAFIM in Seoul - Day 2

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

For the Flame Rises poster, LE SSERAFIM opted for an edgy style. The group went all black with their fits from heat to toe

LE SSERAFIM in Flame Rises poster 

Image: SOURCE MUSIC

LE SSERAFIM performed songs like ANTIFRAGILE, UNFORGIVEN, EARNOT, Eve, Psyche and The Bluebeard's Wife and more

Flame Rises Tour setlist- Part 1

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

LE SSERAFIM performed songs like FEARLESS, The Great Mermaid, Blue Flame, Impurities, No Celestial and more 

Flame Rises Tour setlist- Part 2

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

Their last show at Bangkok was cancelled due to three members' ill health. They were diagnosed for Type A Influenza

Flame Rises tour upcoming shows cancelled 

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

