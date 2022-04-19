Entertainment

Sampriti

APR 19, 2022

Heading 3

Learnings from Alia & Ranbir's Mehendi

Twin with your partner

Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely beautiful for their mehendi ceremony. The best part about their attires? They were both twinning in pink

Get a family portrait

Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The best way to immortalise a day is to capture it in a photograph. This beautiful family picture will forever hold the memories of Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony

Not dancing to ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ on your mehendi should be illegal. Dancing with your loved ones is the best way to celebrate the day

Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram

Dance with family

Alia has a close-knit group of strong female friends who have been there with her through thick and thin. The girls had a blast at the actress’ mehendi ceremony

Girl Gang shenanigans

Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor kept his late father Rishi Ji alive during the mehendi ceremony as he brought a beautiful photo frame of him

Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram

Hype up your parents

Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir got an adorable mehendi of Alia’s name with a big heart on his hand. Well, our future husbands - take cue from RK!

Get your partner’s name with a big heart

Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Alia and Ranbir are very close to their siblings. In this adorable picture, Ranbir lovingly picked up his dear sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Lift up your siblings

Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

No amount of pictures can be enough on such a special day. So go all out and get as many beautiful pictures clicked as you can!

More pictures

Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram

On your special day, laugh a little more, love a little more, live a little more - it’s your day, after all! Alia and Ranbir had a blast and will remember this day forever

Live, laugh and love

Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram

Isn’t this one obvious? Get the mushiest, cutest, most gorgeous pictures with your forever love! Trust us, you’ll thank us later

Lovey-dovey pics with your partner

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Highlights from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Click Here