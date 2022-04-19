Entertainment
Sampriti
APR 19, 2022
Heading 3
Learnings from Alia & Ranbir's Mehendi
Twin with your partner
Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely beautiful for their mehendi ceremony. The best part about their attires? They were both twinning in pink
Get a family portrait
Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
The best way to immortalise a day is to capture it in a photograph. This beautiful family picture will forever hold the memories of Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony
Not dancing to ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ on your mehendi should be illegal. Dancing with your loved ones is the best way to celebrate the day
Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram
Dance with family
Alia has a close-knit group of strong female friends who have been there with her through thick and thin. The girls had a blast at the actress’ mehendi ceremony
Girl Gang shenanigans
Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor kept his late father Rishi Ji alive during the mehendi ceremony as he brought a beautiful photo frame of him
Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram
Hype up your parents
Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir got an adorable mehendi of Alia’s name with a big heart on his hand. Well, our future husbands - take cue from RK!
Get your partner’s name with a big heart
Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
Alia and Ranbir are very close to their siblings. In this adorable picture, Ranbir lovingly picked up his dear sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Lift up your siblings
Credits - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
No amount of pictures can be enough on such a special day. So go all out and get as many beautiful pictures clicked as you can!
More pictures
Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram
On your special day, laugh a little more, love a little more, live a little more - it’s your day, after all! Alia and Ranbir had a blast and will remember this day forever
Live, laugh and love
Credits - Alia Bhatt Instagram
Isn’t this one obvious? Get the mushiest, cutest, most gorgeous pictures with your forever love! Trust us, you’ll thank us later
Lovey-dovey pics with your partner
