APRIL 02, 2023

Least compatible Zodiac Signs

Both of these signs are initiators in the relationship which leads to some sort of compromise everytime. This can lead to early problems in the relationship 

Aries and Cancer

Geminis and Scorpios hold contrastingly different opinions over things. This can threaten a Scorpio who needs to know their partner is with them at all times 

Gemini and Scorpio

Capricorn and Sagittarius are not considered a good pair together due to the stark differences in their personalities 

Capricorn and Sagittarius

Taurus is a traditional romantic while an Aquarian will find joy in unconventional ways of romance. This can sometimes lead to the signs being against each other all the time 

Taurus and Aquarius 

Leo and Pisces

Leo with their fire element are free-spirited and assertive while Pisces are reserved and calm. The signs wouldn’t be able to stand each other while speaking their minds out 

They make great friends together but are considered a disaster as a romantic pair 

Libra and Virgo

Pisces show a lot of dedication towards their love while an Aries may struggle with commitment 

Pisces and Aries

They are a super tough match. Aquarians demand a lot of freedom which can make the Cancer insecure leading to early problems 

Cancer and Aquarius

Virgos cannot stand Sagittarius. A Virgo will get easily annoyed at the lack of punctuality, being tidy or sticking to plans of Sagittarians 

Virgo and Sagittarius

An extroverted Gemini is a nightmare for a rock-steady Capricorn. If a Capricorn is ready for a short fling with no strings attached, this could work well 

Capricorn and Gemini

