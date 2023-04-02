APRIL 02, 2023
Least compatible Zodiac Signs
Both of these signs are initiators in the relationship which leads to some sort of compromise everytime. This can lead to early problems in the relationship
Aries and Cancer
Geminis and Scorpios hold contrastingly different opinions over things. This can threaten a Scorpio who needs to know their partner is with them at all times
Gemini and Scorpio
Capricorn and Sagittarius are not considered a good pair together due to the stark differences in their personalities
Capricorn and Sagittarius
Taurus is a traditional romantic while an Aquarian will find joy in unconventional ways of romance. This can sometimes lead to the signs being against each other all the time
Taurus and Aquarius
Leo and Pisces
Leo with their fire element are free-spirited and assertive while Pisces are reserved and calm. The signs wouldn’t be able to stand each other while speaking their minds out
They make great friends together but are considered a disaster as a romantic pair
Libra and Virgo
Pisces show a lot of dedication towards their love while an Aries may struggle with commitment
Pisces and Aries
They are a super tough match. Aquarians demand a lot of freedom which can make the Cancer insecure leading to early problems
Cancer and Aquarius
Virgos cannot stand Sagittarius. A Virgo will get easily annoyed at the lack of punctuality, being tidy or sticking to plans of Sagittarians
Virgo and Sagittarius
An extroverted Gemini is a nightmare for a rock-steady Capricorn. If a Capricorn is ready for a short fling with no strings attached, this could work well
Capricorn and Gemini
