Lee Dong Wook to Lee Soo Hyuk: Grim Reapers

Kokdu is a grim reaper that returns to Earth every 99 years in order to torture human souls. However, this time around, he becomes distracted by a mysterious doctor with special abilities
IMAGE: MBC
Season Of Deity
Though he lacks the title, Myul Mang in Doom At Your Service is a certifiable grim reaper with an interesting twist. In her sorrow, the woman wishes that the world would be doomed, and as a result, Myul Mang aka Doom appears
IMAGE: tvN
Doom At Your Service
Despite the fact that Mu-young is one of the villains in Arang and the Magistrate, he is still an interesting character with a great story to tell
IMAGE: MBC
Arang And The Magistrate
Among the many creepy figures roaming the halls of the hotel is Grim Reaper, who is exactly as he sounds. He appears at the hotel frequently to ferry human souls to the afterlife
IMAGE: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
In Mystic Pop-Up Bar, a cursed and hot-tempered woman runs a bar with a naive young man and a former afterlife detective, all of whom work together to break her curse
Image: JTBC
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Though some supernatural K-dramas have intricate plots where grim reapers float in and out, The Universe's Star is fairly straightforward: a gifted singer-songwriter falls in love with a young man who became a grim reaper after dying
Image: MBC
Universe's Star
Since grim reapers are linked to death, it's no surprise that some K-dramas with grim reapers are sad. In 49 Days, a young woman gets into a deadly car accident, but the Scheduler gives her 49 days to complete a mission that will save her life
49 Days
Image: SBS
Black is one of the most popular K-dramas streaming on Netflix, and there's good reason for it. The series follows a man named Han Moo-Gang who, after he dies, becomes a grim reaper
Image: OCN
Black
A grim reaper series that has garnered significant acclaim is Tomorrow. It is about a young man who can't seem to find a job anywhere, and as a result, begins working for two grim reapers
Tomorrow
Image: MBC
One of the most iconic grim reaper romances to ever grace the k-drama genre appears in the supernatural k-drama, Goblin. Wang Yeo is a cynical and suave grim reaper that has no recollection of his past until he meets Sunny