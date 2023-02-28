Heading 3

 Lee Jong Suk flaunting his long hair

Vedangi Joshi

feb 28, 2023

Entertainment 

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Angel 

He looks like a white angel with long black hair

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Pretty 

Lee Jong Suk loves to show off his luscious locks

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Cutie 

Lee Jong Suk looks like an adorable puppy

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Hero 

He looks like the dream date many would love to have

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Handsome

Can’t take our eyes off his glamorous face 

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Attractive

How lovely!

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Elegant 

Lee Jong Suk looks like a prince 

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Dashing

Everyone falls in love with his innocent face 

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Pleasing 

Lee Jong Suk raising the temperature high 

