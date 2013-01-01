Lee Jong Suk's must-watch K-dramas
A coming-of-age story about three students from different backgrounds who form a bond at a tough high school.
School 2013
Image: KBS2
A fantasy romance about a woman who can read minds and a lawyer who can see ghosts.
I Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
A medical drama about a Korean-born doctor who returns to South Korea after 13 years to find his kidnapped sister.
Doctor Stranger
Image: SBS
A romantic comedy about a man who cannot lie and a woman who cannot tell a lie
Pinocchio
Image: SBS
A fantasy romance about a comic book writer and the character he created who comes to life
W - Two Worlds
Image: MBC
A fantasy romance about a woman who can see the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who tries to stop her visions from coming true
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
A historical drama about the tragic love story between a Korean independence activist and a Japanese actress
Image: SBS
The Hymn of Death
A romantic comedy about a bookstore employee who is trying to get back into the workforce and a writer who is struggling with writer's block
Image: tvN
Romance Is a Bonus Book
A legal comedy-drama about a lawyer who gets involved in a mysterious case and becomes known as a "national hero" overnight
Big Mouth
Image: MBC
7 First Kisses is a South Korean promotional web series produced for Lotte Duty-Free Shop
7 First Kisses
Image: Naver TV Cast