Pujya Doss

 October 10, 2023

Lee Min Ho-Park Shin Hye's The Heirs turns 10

Meet the talented cast! Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and more brought unforgettable characters to life

Image: SBS 

Star-Studded Cast

Follow the tale of star-crossed lovers from rival chaebol families, Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang, in a whirlwind romance

Chaebol Love Story

Dive into the complex friendships and rivalries among the elite high school students, filled with drama and surprises

Friendship & Rivalry

Relive memorable scenes like the inheritance game and rooftop encounters that left fans swooning

Iconic Moments


The drama's music, including Love is the Moment, added depth to emotions and remains etched in our hearts

 Heartfelt Soundtrack


The Heirs transcended borders, making Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye global sensations

Global Popularity

Explore the fabulous fashion statements that set trends and became a style inspiration for fans

Fashion Forward

Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang's love story reminds us that true love knows no boundaries and stands the test of time

Timeless Romance

The Heirs played a pivotal role in the Hallyu wave, spreading Korean culture and drama worldwide

Cultural Impact

Here's to 10 years of The Heirs, a classic K-drama that continues to captivate hearts and inspire new generations. Cheers to love, drama, and memories!

A Decade of Love

