Lee Min Ho-Park Shin Hye's The Heirs turns 10
Meet the talented cast! Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and more brought unforgettable characters to life
Image: SBS
Star-Studded Cast
Follow the tale of star-crossed lovers from rival chaebol families, Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang, in a whirlwind romance
Chaebol Love Story
Dive into the complex friendships and rivalries among the elite high school students, filled with drama and surprises
Friendship & Rivalry
Relive memorable scenes like the inheritance game and rooftop encounters that left fans swooning
Iconic Moments
The drama's music, including Love is the Moment, added depth to emotions and remains etched in our hearts
Heartfelt Soundtrack
The Heirs transcended borders, making Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye global sensations
Global Popularity
Explore the fabulous fashion statements that set trends and became a style inspiration for fans
Fashion Forward
Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang's love story reminds us that true love knows no boundaries and stands the test of time
Timeless Romance
The Heirs played a pivotal role in the Hallyu wave, spreading Korean culture and drama worldwide
Cultural Impact
Here's to 10 years of The Heirs, a classic K-drama that continues to captivate hearts and inspire new generations. Cheers to love, drama, and memories!
A Decade of Love