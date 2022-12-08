Heading 3
Lee Min Ho’s memorable K-drama roles
Much before his viral fame, Lee Min Ho starred opposite Moon Chae Won in this high school love story.
Mackerel Run
Image: SBS
Image: KBS
Boys Over Flowers
The man we know now became so with his iconic embodiment of Gu Jun Pyo.
Image: MBC
Alongside another superstar, Son Ye Jin, the show followed the lives of two people who meet by accident.
Personal Taste
Image: SBS
Seeing Lee Min Ho in a sageuk has to be rewarding!
Faith
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho is the skilled spy aiming to avenge his father’s death.
City Hunter
Image: SBS
Another unforgettable high school role as he became Kim Tan.
The Heirs
Image: SBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Reincarnated in the modern world as a conman, he falls in love with a mermaid.
The King with 2 lives runs across realms trying to save his Kingdom and the woman he falls in love with.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Image: Apple TV+
Based on a popular novel, Lee Min Ho plays Koh Hansu, a merchant and the father of Kim Sunja’s first child.
Pachinko
Image: News1
We already know this one’s gonna be a popular role from the star as he becomes an obstetrician-gynecologist at a space station.
Ask the Stars
