Lee Min Ho’s memorable K-drama roles

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Much before his viral fame, Lee Min Ho starred opposite Moon Chae Won in this high school love story.

Mackerel Run

Image: SBS

Image: KBS

Boys Over Flowers

The man we know now became so with his iconic embodiment of Gu Jun Pyo.

Image: MBC

Alongside another superstar, Son Ye Jin, the show followed the lives of two people who meet by accident.

Personal Taste

Image: SBS

Seeing Lee Min Ho in a sageuk has to be rewarding!

Faith 

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho is the skilled spy aiming to avenge his father’s death.

City Hunter

Image: SBS

Another unforgettable high school role as he became Kim Tan.

The Heirs

Image: SBS

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Reincarnated in the modern world as a conman, he falls in love with a mermaid.

The King with 2 lives runs across realms trying to save his Kingdom and the woman he falls in love with.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

Image:  Apple TV+

Based on a popular novel, Lee Min Ho plays Koh Hansu, a merchant and the father of Kim Sunja’s first child.

Pachinko

Image: News1

We already know this one’s gonna be a popular role from the star as he becomes an obstetrician-gynecologist at a space station.

Ask the Stars

