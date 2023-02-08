Heading 3

Lee Seung Gi's fiancée Lee Da In's charm 

Vedangi Joshi

feb 8, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

Blue power 

She looks adorable while winking

She doesn’t need makeup, her glow is enough to make us fall for her 

 Heart-y 

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

Top Korean BL dramas 

Best spy K-dramas to watch on weekend 

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

The white fairy that captures everyone’s heart

Rosy

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

She‘s glowing like the star on top of a Christmas tree

Long coat 

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

Lee Da In being in her own element 

Doll-like 

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

Selfie

Her attractiveness blows us away

And the princess comes and makes our heart rate go high 

Dreamy 

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

Cloudy 

She's flaming hot and she knows it

Image Credit:  Lee Da In’s Instagram

She looks refreshing and divine each time we look at her 

Delightful

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here