Heading 3

 Pratyusha Dash 

 October 28, 2023

Entertainment

Lee Sun Kyun, G-Dragon drug allegations

According to reports on October 19th, a top star recognized by his initial “L” is being held under investigation for drug use

Image credits-  SBS TV

Top star ‘L’ under investigation

Involvement of many high-level individuals in the case was reported as well and the numbers mounted up to 8 people

Image credits- Hodu&u Entertainment

A list of people gets out

A representative from Incheon Police Station on October 20 confirmed that the person known by the initial “L” being accused of drug abuse is actor Lee Sun Kyun

Image credits- Hodu&u Entertainment

Lee Sun Kyun confirmed to be ‘L’

In their statement, they mentioned that they are currently verifying the accuracy of the allegations against Lee Sun Kyun

Image credits-  SBS TV

His agency releases statement

 Lee Sun Kyun’s upcoming thriller K-drama No Way Out faces issues while filming due to the actor's recent controversy

Image credits-  SBS TV

No Way Out

Following the incident, a few industry insiders stated that the actor is determined to step down from his role in the K-drama

Image credits-  SBS TV

Lee Sun Kyun steps down from No Way Out

Attorney Park Seong Cheol from Jipyong Law Firm, representing Lee Sun Kyun, stated that Lee Sun Kyun has no knowledge of others involved in the case

Lee Sun Kyun denies known others involved

Image credits-  SBS TV

 On October 25, reports emerged that the South Korean rapper has been facing drug abuse charges and has been booked by police for violating drug abuse laws

Image Credits- Getty Images

G-Dragon gets booked

YG Entertainment said that since G-Dragon is not an artist under their label, it is hard for them to make an official statement

YG Issues statement

Image Credits- YG Entertainment


Police confirmed that G-Dragon's case is separate from Lee Sun Kyun's case and both are not related

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

 Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon cases not related

The luxury brand denied awareness and said they have no official position to share anything about the matter concerning their brand ambassador

Image Credits- Getty Images

Chanel releases statement

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here