Lee Sun Kyun, G-Dragon drug allegations
According to reports on October 19th, a top star recognized by his initial “L” is being held under investigation for drug use
Top star ‘L’ under investigation
Involvement of many high-level individuals in the case was reported as well and the numbers mounted up to 8 people
A list of people gets out
A representative from Incheon Police Station on October 20 confirmed that the person known by the initial “L” being accused of drug abuse is actor Lee Sun Kyun
Lee Sun Kyun confirmed to be ‘L’
In their statement, they mentioned that they are currently verifying the accuracy of the allegations against Lee Sun Kyun
His agency releases statement
Lee Sun Kyun’s upcoming thriller K-drama No Way Out faces issues while filming due to the actor's recent controversy
No Way Out
Following the incident, a few industry insiders stated that the actor is determined to step down from his role in the K-drama
Lee Sun Kyun steps down from No Way Out
Attorney Park Seong Cheol from Jipyong Law Firm, representing Lee Sun Kyun, stated that Lee Sun Kyun has no knowledge of others involved in the case
Lee Sun Kyun denies known others involved
On October 25, reports emerged that the South Korean rapper has been facing drug abuse charges and has been booked by police for violating drug abuse laws
G-Dragon gets booked
YG Entertainment said that since G-Dragon is not an artist under their label, it is hard for them to make an official statement
YG Issues statement
Police confirmed that G-Dragon's case is separate from Lee Sun Kyun's case and both are not related
Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon cases not related
The luxury brand denied awareness and said they have no official position to share anything about the matter concerning their brand ambassador
Chanel releases statement