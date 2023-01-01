Lee Sun Kyun's drug probe

Born on March 2, 1975, Lee Sun Kyun was a cherished South Korean actor
Who is Lee Sun Kyun
Lee Sun Kyun was acclaimed for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, along with notable performances in Coffee Prince and My Mister
Popular roles
In October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun faced an internal investigation over alleged drug use
Lee Sun Kyun booked under drug allegations
Lee Sun Kyun's agency responded, saying they are verifying facts related to allegations against their actor. Lee Sun Kyun also filed a complaint against individual A, citing blackmail and threats
Agency releases statement
On October 24, Lee Sun Kyun was charged with suspicion of using cannabis and psychoactive drugs, as reported by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. Later, he was summoned for questioning on the 28th for the first time
Lee Sun Kyun called for questioning
Lee Sun Kyun was issued a travel ban to prevent him from leaving the country during the ongoing investigations
Travel ban
On November 3, the police confirmed that hair strand testing on Lee Sun Kyun was negative. The results, based on 100 strands of hair obtained with a search warrant, did not detect marijuana or pharmaceutical drugs
Hair sample results
After discussions with the drama's management company, Lee Sun Kyun voluntarily withdrew from the project
Drops out of No Way Out
On November 4, Lee Sun Kyun attended a second police questioning. Later, he underwent a second detailed drug test, specifically focusing on his body hair. The results of this test also returned negative
Second questioning
During his second three-hour police interrogation, Lee Sun Kyun claimed he unknowingly used drugs given to him by a female general manager of an adult entertainment establishment
Admits to unknowingly taking drugs
On December 24, Lee Sun Kyun endured a 19-hour interrogation and requested a polygraph test to affirm his innocence, submitting a statement through his attorney to the Drug Crime Investigation Unit
Third round of questioning
Lee Sun Kyun believed he was using a sleeping pill, not realizing it was a drug, during a recent police investigation, refuting the nightclub manager's statement
Mentions of taking sleeping pills
Tragically, Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27 after being found unconscious in his car near Waryong Park in Seoul. His agency has confirmed his demise
Lee Sun Kyun passes away
Lee Sun Kyun's mortuary is at Seoul National University Hospital, and the private funeral is set for December 29, with his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, and brothers listed as chief mourners