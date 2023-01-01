Heading 3

Lee Sun Kyun's drug probe

Born on March 2, 1975, Lee Sun Kyun was a cherished South Korean actor

Who is Lee Sun Kyun

Lee Sun Kyun was acclaimed for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, along with notable performances in Coffee Prince and My Mister

Popular roles

In October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun faced an internal investigation over alleged drug use

Lee Sun Kyun booked under drug allegations

Lee Sun Kyun's agency responded, saying they are verifying facts related to allegations against their actor. Lee Sun Kyun also filed a complaint against individual A, citing blackmail and threats

Agency releases statement

On October 24, Lee Sun Kyun was charged with suspicion of using cannabis and psychoactive drugs, as reported by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. Later, he was summoned for questioning on the 28th for the first time

Lee Sun Kyun called for questioning

Lee Sun Kyun was issued a travel ban to prevent him from leaving the country during the ongoing investigations

Travel ban

On November 3, the police confirmed that hair strand testing on Lee Sun Kyun was negative. The results, based on 100 strands of hair obtained with a search warrant, did not detect marijuana or pharmaceutical drugs

Hair sample results

After discussions with the drama's management company, Lee Sun Kyun voluntarily withdrew from the project

Drops out of No Way Out

On November 4, Lee Sun Kyun attended a second police questioning. Later, he underwent a second detailed drug test, specifically focusing on his body hair. The results of this test also returned negative

Second questioning

During his second three-hour police interrogation, Lee Sun Kyun claimed he unknowingly used drugs given to him by a female general manager of an adult entertainment establishment

Admits to unknowingly taking drugs

On December 24, Lee Sun Kyun endured a 19-hour interrogation and requested a polygraph test to affirm his innocence, submitting a statement through his attorney to the Drug Crime Investigation Unit

Third round of questioning

Lee Sun Kyun believed he was using a sleeping pill, not realizing it was a drug, during a recent police investigation, refuting the nightclub manager's statement

Mentions of taking sleeping pills

Tragically, Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27 after being found unconscious in his car near Waryong Park in Seoul. His agency has confirmed his demise

Lee Sun Kyun passes away

Lee Sun Kyun's mortuary is at Seoul National University Hospital, and the private funeral is set for December 29, with his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, and brothers listed as chief mourners

Funeral details of the actor

