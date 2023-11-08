Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

Left-handed celebs

Barack ObamaThe 44th President of the United States, known for his fluent and progressive policies, is left handed

Barack Obama

Images: Imdb

Oprah WinfreyMedia mogul and influential talk show host is celebrated for her impactful interviews and media empire

Oprah Winfrey

Images: Imdb

 Award-winning actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian is recognized for her roles in various films and philanthropic work

Angelina Jolie

Images: Imdb

Co-founder and CEO of Facebook, a tech innovator in the realm of social media and technology

Mark Zuckerberg

Images: Imdb

Iconic Hollywood actor known for his roles in blockbuster movies and action-packed performances

Tom Cruise

Images: Imdb

The pop sensation is left-handed and has achieved massive success in the music industry

Justin Bieber

Images: Imdb

The former One Direction member turned successful solo artist is also left-handed.

Zayn Malik

Images: Imdb

Legendary actor and one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry

Amitabh Bachchan

Images: Imdb

Aamir Khan 

Images: Imdb

Actor, director, and producer known for his versatility and involvement in socially relevant and appreciated films

Award-winning actress known for her bold and unconventional film choices

Kangana Ranaut

Images: Imdb

