Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 08, 2023
Left-handed celebs
Barack Obama: The 44th President of the United States, known for his fluent and progressive policies, is left handed
Barack Obama
Oprah WinfreyMedia mogul and influential talk show host is celebrated for her impactful interviews and media empire
Oprah Winfrey
Award-winning actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian is recognized for her roles in various films and philanthropic work
Angelina Jolie
Co-founder and CEO of Facebook, a tech innovator in the realm of social media and technology
Mark Zuckerberg
Iconic Hollywood actor known for his roles in blockbuster movies and action-packed performances
Tom Cruise
The pop sensation is left-handed and has achieved massive success in the music industry
Justin Bieber
The former One Direction member turned successful solo artist is also left-handed.
Zayn Malik
Legendary actor and one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry
Amitabh Bachchan
Aamir Khan
Actor, director, and producer known for his versatility and involvement in socially relevant and appreciated films
Award-winning actress known for her bold and unconventional film choices
Kangana Ranaut
