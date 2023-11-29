Heading 3
November 29, 2023
Legendary fanime of the 2000's
Take a trip down memory lane with Pinkvilla's Legendary Anime category
Image Source: Imdb
We’re revealing the nominations for awesome shows that anime fans will surly love
Nomination
Follow the Elric brothers as they use alchemy, make sacrifices, and seek redemption in an epic story
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Explore a captivating story where time travel meets consequences, creating a thrilling adventure that goes beyond the limits of space and time
Steins;Gate
join Gintoki and his funny group of friends in a wild adventure full of action. Gintama mixes humor and drama in a one-of-a-kind world
Gintama
Follow Ichigo Kurosaki's adventure as he becomes a Soul Reaper, fighting spirits and discovering the secrets of the afterlife in this iconic anime series
Bleach
Join Eren Yeager and his friends as they battle giant Titans to survive in a world on the edge of extinction. It's an intense and gripping saga
Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)
Come along with Gon Freecss as he tries to become a Hunter, facing challenges, making friends, and experiencing surprises in this iconic coming-of-age anime
Hunter x Hunter
How to vote
