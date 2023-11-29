Heading 3

Legendary fanime of the 2000's

We’re revealing the nominations for awesome shows that anime fans will surly love

Nomination

Follow the Elric brothers as they use alchemy, make sacrifices, and seek redemption in an epic story

 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Explore a captivating story where time travel meets consequences, creating a thrilling adventure that goes beyond the limits of space and time

Steins;Gate

join Gintoki and his funny group of friends in a wild adventure full of action. Gintama mixes humor and drama in a one-of-a-kind world

Gintama

Follow Ichigo Kurosaki's adventure as he becomes a Soul Reaper, fighting spirits and discovering the secrets of the afterlife in this iconic anime series

Bleach

Join Eren Yeager and his friends as they battle giant Titans to survive in a world on the edge of extinction. It's an intense and gripping saga

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Come along with Gon Freecss as he tries to become a Hunter, facing challenges, making friends, and experiencing surprises in this iconic coming-of-age anime

Hunter x Hunter

How to vote

