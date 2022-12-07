Heading 3

Legendary
K-pop collaborations

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

One can never forget the historic Boy With Luv release.

Halsey

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Everyone screamed for ice cream as BLACKPINK worked with the star.

Image: Armaan Malik

Eric Nam made the dreams come true of every Indian K-pop by working with Armaan on Echo.

Armaan Malik

Image: Getty Images

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was the perfect counterpart for Dua Lipa’s Physical.

Dua Lipa

Image: Getty Images

Let's Shut Up and Dance, perfectly defined this collab between EXO’s Lay and NCT 127.

Jason Derulo

Image: Getty Images

It’s About Damn Time we appreciate AB6IX working with the Queen on Truth Hurts.

Lizzo

Image: Getty Images

French Montana

Who do you love? MONSTA X of course!

Red Velvet’s Wendy working with the ‘All of Me’ singer was what we needed all our lives.

John Legend

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Queens Jessi and Sunmi hopped on ‘Truth Hurts’ to produce a fabulous track.

Ed Sheeran

Image: Getty Images

PSY has worked with his share of superstar, being one himself and Hangover continues to be a highlight.

Snoop Dogg

