17 OCTOBER, 2023
Leo actors in Ajith's next VidaaMuyarchi
Lokesh Kangaraj’s Leo is gearing up for the big theatrical release next week. The film stars a stellar star cast which includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja among others
Meanwhile, some of the important actors of Leo are making it straight to the sets of Vijay’s contemporary Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi sets
Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are two of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Both enjoy a cult fanbase and their fans often engage in fan wars on social media. The contemporary actors are speculated to be rivals among the fans
Ajith Kumar is making headlines for his next, AK62 titled VidaaMuyarchi. The project roped in some of the popular names of Leo’s cast and crew. Take a look!
Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt is playing the main antagonist in VidaaMuyarchi, however, there have been no official updates on the same. The actor met Ajith Kumar in Dubai a few weeks ago
Trisha who has just played the role of the wife of Thalapathy Vijay in Leo has reportedly joined the cast of AK62. The actor has also blessed her fans with some pictures of her from the shoot location
Arjun Das who is reportedly playing a cameo in Leo, has also joined the cast of VidaaMuyarchi. However, a confirmation on the same is yet awaited
Other than these three prominent actors, the team of AK62 also onboarded Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music
The film is presently in the production stage. The shoot is going on in the exotic locations of Azerbaijan
Post VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is likely to collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran
