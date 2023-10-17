Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

17 OCTOBER, 2023

Leo actors in Ajith's next VidaaMuyarchi

Lokesh Kangaraj’s Leo is gearing up for the big theatrical release next week. The film stars a stellar star cast which includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja among others

Leo

Image: IMDB

Meanwhile, some of the important actors of Leo are making it straight to the sets of Vijay’s contemporary Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi sets

Reports

Image: IMDB

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are two of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Both enjoy a cult fanbase and their fans often engage in fan wars on social media. The contemporary actors are speculated to be rivals among the fans

Vijay & Ajith

Image: IMDB

Ajith Kumar is making headlines for his next, AK62 titled VidaaMuyarchi. The project roped in some of the popular names of Leo’s cast and crew. Take a look!

AK62

Image: IMDB

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt is playing the main antagonist in VidaaMuyarchi, however, there have been no official updates on the same. The actor met Ajith Kumar in Dubai a few weeks ago

Sanjay Dutt

Image: Manobala Vijayabalan's Twitter

Trisha who has just played the role of the wife of Thalapathy Vijay in Leo has reportedly joined the cast of AK62. The actor has also blessed her fans with some pictures of her from the shoot location

Trisha Krishnan

Image: Trisha Krishnan's Instagram 

Arjun Das who is reportedly playing a cameo in Leo, has also joined the cast of VidaaMuyarchi. However, a confirmation on the same is yet awaited

Arjun Das

Image: Arjun Das' Instagram 

Other than these three prominent actors, the team of AK62 also onboarded Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music

Anirudh

Photographer: Steve Jennings |
Anirudh's Instagram 

The film is presently in the production stage. The shoot is going on in the exotic locations of Azerbaijan

Shooting

Image: IMDB

Post VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is likely to collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran

AK63

Image: IMDB

