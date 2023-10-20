Heading 3
20 OCTOBER, 2023
Leo box office collection wrote history
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is presently the hot potato because of his latest release, Leo. The actor made some impeccable records on the opening day itself
Thalapathy Vijay
Image: IMDb
Leo, released on October 19, set a new benchmark and became the biggest opener of all time for Kollywood cinema. Take a look at its box office storm:-
The record
Image: IMDb
As per estimates, Leo has clocked a whopping worldwide collection of Rs. 142 crore gross on its opening day. These are the biggest opening numbers for Tamil cinema ever
Total global GBOC
Image: IMDb
Leo has smashed Rs. 78 crore gross in India on its first day beating the previous best of Rs. 70 crore gross by Rajinikanth's 2.0
Total India GBOC
Image: IMDb
Leo had a spectacular international debut, raking in a staggering USD 7.70 million (Rs. 64 crores) on its opening day
Overseas
Image: IMDb
In the home state of Tamil Nadu, the film grossed an estimated Rs. 35 crore gross on the first day
Tamil box office
Image: IMDb
Karnataka was the next best contributor with Rs. 14 crore approx the first day, which is the highest ever for a Tamil film
Karnataka box office
Image: IMDb
Kerala saw the first double-digit single day in its box office history with Rs. 12 crore, beating the previous record of Rs. 7.30 crore by KGF 2
Beats KGF 2 in Kerala
Image: IMDb
The Telugu states had the second-best start for a Kollywood film with Rs. 12 crores while its Hindi collection is estimated in the vicinity of Rs. 2.75 to 3.00 crore, making it the biggest opening of Vijay in North regions despite any promotions
Telugu and Hindi
Image: IMDb
Leo is a Tamil-language gangster crime drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans were awaiting the release of Leo as it chronicles the future of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)
About Leo
Image: IMDb
