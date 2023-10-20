Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

20 OCTOBER, 2023

Leo box office collection wrote history

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is presently the hot potato because of his latest release, Leo. The actor made some impeccable records on the opening day itself

Thalapathy Vijay

Image: IMDb

Leo, released on October 19, set a new benchmark and became the biggest opener of all time for Kollywood cinema. Take a look at its box office storm:-

The record

Image: IMDb

As per estimates, Leo has clocked a whopping worldwide collection of Rs. 142 crore gross on its opening day. These are the biggest opening numbers for Tamil cinema ever

Total global GBOC

Image: IMDb

Leo has smashed Rs. 78 crore gross in India on its first day beating the previous best of Rs. 70 crore gross by Rajinikanth's 2.0 

Total India GBOC

Image: IMDb

Leo had a spectacular international debut, raking in a staggering USD 7.70 million (Rs. 64 crores) on its opening day

Overseas

Image: IMDb

In the home state of Tamil Nadu, the film grossed an estimated Rs. 35 crore gross on the first day

Tamil box office

Image: IMDb

Karnataka was the next best contributor with Rs. 14 crore approx the first day, which is the highest ever for a Tamil film

Karnataka box office

Image: IMDb

Kerala saw the first double-digit single day in its box office history with Rs. 12 crore, beating the previous record of Rs. 7.30 crore by KGF 2

Beats KGF 2 in Kerala

Image: IMDb

The Telugu states had the second-best start for a Kollywood film with Rs. 12 crores while its Hindi collection is estimated in the vicinity of Rs. 2.75 to 3.00 crore, making it the biggest opening of Vijay in North regions despite any promotions

Telugu and Hindi

Image: IMDb

Leo is a Tamil-language gangster crime drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans were awaiting the release of Leo as it chronicles the future of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)

About Leo

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here