Mohit K Dixit
November 1, 2023
Leo Box Office, Hits 550 Crore globally
Joseph Vijay widely called Thalapathy is presently basking on the success of his latest release Leo
The gangster drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is smashing many records at the box office and setting new benchmarks
Leo has become the 2nd highest grosser of Kollywood cinema in state and overseas territories
The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu on its 11th day and became the second film ever to do so after Ponniyin Selvan
Sandwiched between two Rajinikanth films, Jailer (USD 23.80 M) and 2.0 (USD 21.80 M), Leo has collected USD 22.20 M (Rs. 185 crore) in overseas
In India, the movie collected a whopping box office collection of Rs. 375 crore and counting
Its total global BOC stands at Rs. 560 Crore as of now. Leo is the third Kollywood film ever to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark
Leo is expected to beat Jailer in India this week. Further, it can enter 600 crore globally in its lifetime
Leo is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic universe which also includes Kaithi and Vikram
Thalapathy Vijay is next working on a sci-fi thriller with Venkat Prabhu while Lokesh will be directing Rajinikanth in his next
