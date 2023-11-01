Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

November 1, 2023

Leo Box Office, Hits 550 Crore globally

Joseph Vijay widely called Thalapathy is presently basking on the success of his latest release Leo

 Thalapathy Vijay

 Images: IMDb 

The gangster drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is smashing many records at the box office and setting new benchmarks

 Leo

 Images: IMDb 

Leo has become the 2nd highest grosser of Kollywood cinema in state and overseas territories 

A Record 

 Images: IMDb 

The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu on its 11th day and became the second film ever to do so after Ponniyin Selvan 

Tamil Nadu BOC

Image: IMDb 

Sandwiched between two Rajinikanth films, Jailer (USD 23.80 M) and 2.0 (USD 21.80 M), Leo has collected USD 22.20 M (Rs. 185 crore) in overseas

Overseas

 Images: IMDb 

In India, the movie collected a whopping box office collection of Rs. 375 crore and counting

 India Box Office

 Images: IMDb 

Its total global BOC stands at Rs. 560 Crore as of now. Leo is the third Kollywood film ever to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark

Total Box Office

 Images: IMDb 

Leo is expected to beat Jailer in India this week. Further, it can enter 600 crore globally in its lifetime

Expectations 

 Images: IMDb 

Leo is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic universe which also includes Kaithi and Vikram

LCU Connect

 Images: IMDb 

Thalapathy Vijay is next working on a sci-fi thriller with Venkat Prabhu while Lokesh will be directing Rajinikanth in his next 

Work Front

 Images: IMDb 

