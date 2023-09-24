Heading 3

Leo-Ganapath: Films clashing on Dussehra

Dussehra weekend has always been a big opportunity for filmmakers to encash on the festival holiday spirit. Nine movies from different languages are clashing on the Dussehra weekend this year. Take a look

Dussehra 2023

Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited film, Leo is officially scheduled to release on October 19. The pan-Indian movie starring Thalapathy Vijay is expected to take a massive opening and has chances to break many records at the box office

Leo

Starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead, the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath Part 1 is set to release on October 20. It is a pan-Indian release

Ganapath Part 1

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, Bhagavanth Kesari seems to be a big money spinner for Telugu speaking regions. The movie is releasing on October 19

Bhagavanth Kesari

Ghost

Kannada film Ghost stars legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar as a lead alongwith Anupam Kher and Prashant Narayanan. The heist action thriller is scheduled for an October 19 release

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is officially scheduled to release on October 20. The film will present Kangana in an action avatar

Yaariyan 2

It is the sequel of 2014 hit film, Yaariyan. Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezan Jafri and Yashdas Gupta, the movie is scheduled to release on October 20

Billed as a big pan-India release, Tiger Nageswara Rao stars Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The Telugu film is releasing on October 20

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B is the second part of the love story released this year in September. The Kannada film starring Rakshit Shetty in lead is releasing on October 20

SSE Side B

Much-awaited Hollywood film, Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Nero in the lead roles is debuting in India on October 20

Killers Of The Flower Moon

