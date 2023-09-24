Heading 3
Leo-Ganapath: Films clashing on Dussehra
Dussehra weekend has always been a big opportunity for filmmakers to encash on the festival holiday spirit. Nine movies from different languages are clashing on the Dussehra weekend this year. Take a look
Dussehra 2023
Image: Pexels
Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited film, Leo is officially scheduled to release on October 19. The pan-Indian movie starring Thalapathy Vijay is expected to take a massive opening and has chances to break many records at the box office
Leo
Image: IMDb
Starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead, the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath Part 1 is set to release on October 20. It is a pan-Indian release
Image: IMDb
Ganapath Part 1
The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, Bhagavanth Kesari seems to be a big money spinner for Telugu speaking regions. The movie is releasing on October 19
Bhagavanth Kesari
Image: IMDb
Ghost
Image: IMDb
Kannada film Ghost stars legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar as a lead alongwith Anupam Kher and Prashant Narayanan. The heist action thriller is scheduled for an October 19 release
Tejas
Image: IMDb
Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is officially scheduled to release on October 20. The film will present Kangana in an action avatar
Yaariyan 2
Image: IMDb
It is the sequel of 2014 hit film, Yaariyan. Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezan Jafri and Yashdas Gupta, the movie is scheduled to release on October 20
Billed as a big pan-India release, Tiger Nageswara Rao stars Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The Telugu film is releasing on October 20
Tiger Nageswara Rao
Image: IMDb
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B is the second part of the love story released this year in September. The Kannada film starring Rakshit Shetty in lead is releasing on October 20
SSE Side B
Image: IMDb
Much-awaited Hollywood film, Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Nero in the lead roles is debuting in India on October 20
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Image: IMDb
