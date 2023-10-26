Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

26 OCTOBER, 2023

Leo-Ganapath Hindi Box Office 

Around five to six big films released this Dussehra but only Leo was able to perform well at the box office. Rest all the movies failed to attract the audience

Dussehra Releases

Image: IMDb

Among all the films, Leo, Ganapath Part 1, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Yaariyan 2 were released in the Hindi language. Let's take a look at their Hindi box office

 Hindi Regions

Image: IMDb

While Yaariyaan 2 declared as the disaster on its Weekend itself, Tiger Nageswara Rao also failed to gather any momentum among the North audience

Disaster Response

Image: IMDb

Billed as a big-budget two-part film franchise, Ganapath opened with an embarrassing number of 2.50 crores at the box office 

Ganapath Part 1

Image: IMDb

Led by Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, the film never looked exciting and failed very badly in its first week itself

Rejected

Image: IMDb

After an opening of 2.50 crore on Friday, it was followed by Rs 2.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday and could only make up a total of 7 crores in its first weekend of three days

 Weekend

Image: IMDb

The lifetime collection of Ganapath Part 1 is expected to be around 15 crore in India which makes it an outright disaster at the box office

 Lifetime Prediction 

Image: IMDb

Leo, on the other hand, opened with 2.75 crores and went onto collecting around 10 crores in its first weekend of four days at the Hindi box office

Leo

Image: IMDb

Leo was not released in the 3 national chains and the team didn't even promote it much in the Hindi regions. Keeping these facts in account, the box office collection of Leo (Hindi) is surprisingly better than all the previous Thalapathy and LCU films

Good Weekend

Image: IMDb

The lifetime collection of Leo (Hindi) could be around 25 crores. Overall, the film has already grossed more than 300 crore in India and 450 crore globally

 Lifetime Prediction

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here