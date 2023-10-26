Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
26 OCTOBER, 2023
Leo-Ganapath Hindi Box Office
Around five to six big films released this Dussehra but only Leo was able to perform well at the box office. Rest all the movies failed to attract the audience
Dussehra Releases
Image: IMDb
Among all the films, Leo, Ganapath Part 1, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Yaariyan 2 were released in the Hindi language. Let's take a look at their Hindi box office
Hindi Regions
Image: IMDb
While Yaariyaan 2 declared as the disaster on its Weekend itself, Tiger Nageswara Rao also failed to gather any momentum among the North audience
Disaster Response
Image: IMDb
Billed as a big-budget two-part film franchise, Ganapath opened with an embarrassing number of 2.50 crores at the box office
Ganapath Part 1
Image: IMDb
Led by Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, the film never looked exciting and failed very badly in its first week itself
Rejected
Image: IMDb
After an opening of 2.50 crore on Friday, it was followed by Rs 2.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday and could only make up a total of 7 crores in its first weekend of three days
Weekend
Image: IMDb
The lifetime collection of Ganapath Part 1 is expected to be around 15 crore in India which makes it an outright disaster at the box office
Lifetime Prediction
Image: IMDb
Leo, on the other hand, opened with 2.75 crores and went onto collecting around 10 crores in its first weekend of four days at the Hindi box office
Leo
Image: IMDb
Leo was not released in the 3 national chains and the team didn't even promote it much in the Hindi regions. Keeping these facts in account, the box office collection of Leo (Hindi) is surprisingly better than all the previous Thalapathy and LCU films
Good Weekend
Image: IMDb
The lifetime collection of Leo (Hindi) could be around 25 crores. Overall, the film has already grossed more than 300 crore in India and 450 crore globally
Lifetime Prediction
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.