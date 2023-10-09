Heading 3

LEO Hindi: Reason for no PIC release

Tamil Superstar Vijay is making headlines for his upcoming Pan-India flicks Leo these days

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is expected to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe which also includes films like- Kaithi and Vikram

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay's first proper Pan-India film which is planned to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi

However, the Hindi release of the film is subjected to disappoint the fans as it has not been released in National multiplex chains

Reportedly, Leo (Hindi) will not be released in PVR, INOX, and CINEPOLIS (PIC) because of its short OTT window of just 4-weeks

The three national multiplex chains hold a clause for all the Hindi releases that they won't screen the film if the OTT release is shorter than 8-weeks

Producer Lalit Kumar revealed in a Twitter space that they didn't know about the clause when they had signed the deal. He, further, confirmed that the Hindi version won't release in PICs

However, the makers are planning to give Leo the widest release possible in the Hindi market. Lalit Kumar has said that they will release it on around 2000 screens in Hindi which will be majorly single screens and non-national multiplex chains

Image: 7 Screen Studio's Instagram 

The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. A few days back, the trailer was unveiled which was received very well by the audience 

Leo is all set to release on October 19, 2023 

