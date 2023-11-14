Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 14, 2023

Leo smashed 600 crores worldwide

Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest film Leo recorded a massive total in its theatrical run

Leo

The movie went on to collect a massive box office number of 612 crores gross at the worldwide ticket window

 Box Office

With 612 crores already in bucket, the movie becomes the second highest grossing Tamil movie of all time globally

Record 

The movie is now only behind Rajinikanth's 2.0. Leo takes the second spot while Jailer is at number 3 at the global box office

Top 3 Tamil Movies

The movie raked over more than 230 crores gross at the Tamil Nadu box office and turned out to be Industry-Hit

TN Box Office

Leo mints 415 crore gross combined in all the languages in India

India Box Office

Leo also holds the record of biggest opening day of 2023 beating Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush and Tiger 3

Biggest Opening

The movie will soon gear up for its OTT release on Netflix, although, the streaming giant is yet to make the official announcement 

 OTT Release 

Vijay is next working on a sci-fi action drama with Venkat Prabhu. The actor might be seen playing dual role on screen 

Thalapathy's next

Kanagaraj's Next

Lokesh will be next directing Superstar Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171. It is touted to be a standalone movie and not a part of LCU

