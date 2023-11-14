Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 14, 2023
Leo smashed 600 crores worldwide
Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest film Leo recorded a massive total in its theatrical run
Leo
The movie went on to collect a massive box office number of 612 crores gross at the worldwide ticket window
Box Office
With 612 crores already in bucket, the movie becomes the second highest grossing Tamil movie of all time globally
Record
The movie is now only behind Rajinikanth's 2.0. Leo takes the second spot while Jailer is at number 3 at the global box office
Top 3 Tamil Movies
The movie raked over more than 230 crores gross at the Tamil Nadu box office and turned out to be Industry-Hit
TN Box Office
Leo mints 415 crore gross combined in all the languages in India
India Box Office
Leo also holds the record of biggest opening day of 2023 beating Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush and Tiger 3
Biggest Opening
The movie will soon gear up for its OTT release on Netflix, although, the streaming giant is yet to make the official announcement
OTT Release
Vijay is next working on a sci-fi action drama with Venkat Prabhu. The actor might be seen playing dual role on screen
Thalapathy's next
Kanagaraj's Next
Lokesh will be next directing Superstar Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171. It is touted to be a standalone movie and not a part of LCU
