Leonardo DiCaprio's exes under 25
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from model Camila Morrone after nearly four years of dating and months after she turned 25 this year
Camila Morrone
Image: Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor dated the Danish model in 2016, the two broke up the following year after Agdal turned 25 according to reports
Nina Agdal
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo and Kelly dated for a few months in 2016 and following their split, Rohrbach is now married to attorney Steuart Walton. She was 25 when the couple split
Kelly Rohrbach
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo and the Victoria’s Secret model dated for nearly 10 months in 2012 as per reports. Heatherton was apparently 23 when the couple broke up
Erin Heatherton
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively dated Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 23 and he was 36. The duo split within months. She has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012 now
Blake Lively
Image: Getty Images
The Israeli supermodel dated the Titanic actor between 2005 and 2011. The couple reportedly broke up before Refaeli turned 25.
Bar Refaeli
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo and Gisele dated from 2000 to 2005 when she was 18 and he was 24. Although the couple broke up before Bündchen turned 25. The model is now married to Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo briefly also dated model Toni Garrn in 2013 although their romance was short-lived. Garm was in her early 20s at the time of her relationship with the actor
Toni Garrn
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo sparked romance rumours with the American model and actress Alesia Riabenkova in 2013. The duo's romance with a 17-year age gap was never confirmed
Alesia Riabenkova
Image: Getty Images
DiCaprio dated actress Kristen Zang from 1996 to 1997. Both were in their early 20s at the time. The couple parted ways when Zang was reportedly 22
Kristen Zang
