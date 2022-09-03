Heading 3

Leonardo DiCaprio's exes under 25

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from model Camila Morrone after nearly four years of dating and months after she turned 25 this year

Camila Morrone 

Image: Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor dated the Danish model in 2016, the two broke up the following year after Agdal turned 25 according to reports

Nina Agdal

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo and Kelly dated for a few months in 2016 and following their split, Rohrbach is now married to attorney Steuart Walton. She was 25 when the couple split

Kelly Rohrbach

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo and the Victoria’s Secret model dated for nearly 10 months in 2012 as per reports. Heatherton was apparently 23 when the couple broke up

Erin Heatherton

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively dated Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 23 and he was 36. The duo split within months. She has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012 now

Blake Lively

Image: Getty Images

The Israeli supermodel dated the Titanic actor between 2005 and 2011. The couple reportedly broke up before Refaeli turned 25.

Bar Refaeli

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo and Gisele dated from 2000 to 2005 when she was 18 and he was 24. Although the couple broke up before Bündchen turned 25. The model is now married to Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo briefly also dated model Toni Garrn in 2013 although their romance was short-lived. Garm was in her early 20s at the time of her relationship with the actor

Toni Garrn

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo sparked romance rumours with the American model and actress Alesia Riabenkova in 2013. The duo's romance with a 17-year age gap was never confirmed

Alesia Riabenkova

Image: Getty Images

DiCaprio dated actress Kristen Zang from 1996 to 1997. Both were in their early 20s at the time. The couple parted ways when Zang was reportedly 22

Kristen Zang

