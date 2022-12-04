Heading 3

Leonardo DiCaprio's Hollywood journey

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

First Major Film

While Leonardo began his acting career with commercials and small parts, the actor's first major film was This Boy's Life in 1993

Image: Getty Images

First Oscar Nomination

Leonardo proved his acting mettle early on in his career and at 19, he received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Image: Getty Images

Romeo

The actor soon set hearts fluttering after he essayed the role of Romeo in Baz Luhrmann's modernised adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo+Juliet

Image: Getty Images

Jack Dawson

Taking on yet another epic romance, Leonardo DiCaprio then famously starred in James Cameron's Titanic which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time

Image: Getty Images 

Martin Scorsese Collabs

The actor became a regular collaborator with esteemed director Martin Scorsese and worked on acclaimed films such as Gangs of New York, The Departed and more

Image: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan

The actor also teamed up with yet another esteemed director, Christopher Nolan with Inception which also became one of his career's biggest successes

Image: Getty Images

Academy Award Win

Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Best Actor Oscar in 2015 for his performance in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's survival drama, The Revenant

Image: Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino Works

DiCaprio also delivered memorable performances in two of Quentin Tarantino's films including Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Image: Getty Images

Highest-Paid Actors

The actor has reportedly been placed eight times in annual rankings of the world's highest-paid actors and it's no surprise given his massive star power

Image: Getty Images

DiCaprio looked back on his acting career as a young adult and told Screen Actor’s Guild Foundation, "I said to myself that I am not dependent on this job. This isn’t gonna define me”

 Leonardo’s Early Days

