Leonardo DiCaprio's Hollywood journey

First Major Film
While Leonardo began his acting career with commercials and small parts, the actor's first major film was This Boy's Life in 1993
First Oscar Nomination
Leonardo proved his acting mettle early on in his career and at 19, he received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Romeo
The actor soon set hearts fluttering after he essayed the role of Romeo in Baz Luhrmann's modernised adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo+Juliet
Jack Dawson
Taking on yet another epic romance, Leonardo DiCaprio then famously starred in James Cameron's Titanic which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time
Martin Scorsese Collabs
The actor became a regular collaborator with esteemed director Martin Scorsese and worked on acclaimed films such as Gangs of New York, The Departed and more
Christopher Nolan
The actor also teamed up with yet another esteemed director, Christopher Nolan with Inception which also became one of his career's biggest successes
Academy Award Win
Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Best Actor Oscar in 2015 for his performance in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's survival drama, The Revenant
Quentin Tarantino Works
DiCaprio also delivered memorable performances in two of Quentin Tarantino's films including Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Highest-Paid Actors
The actor has reportedly been placed eight times in annual rankings of the world's highest-paid actors and it's no surprise given his massive star power
DiCaprio looked back on his acting career as a young adult and told Screen Actor’s Guild Foundation, "I said to myself that I am not dependent on this job. This isn’t gonna define me”
Leonardo’s Early Days
