Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 14, 2023
Lesser Known Bollywood Comedy films
When a group of desperate Indian gangsters kidnap an NRI, little do they know that the victim himself is nearly-bankrupt. This comic satire is set against the backdrop of recession that originated in the USA
Phas Gaye Re Obama
Image: IMDb
It is an underrated comedy film with social satire. It explores the issues hogging our nation, but all with a comic touch
Welcome to Sajjanpur
Image: IMDb
Starring Shraddha Kapoor and her gang of girls, the film is not known much. It is a coming-of-age comedy drama which has a hilarious plot of revenge against her boyfriend, Luv, who was cheating on her.
Image: IMDb
Luv Ka The End
Starring an ensemble cast of seasonal actors like Kay Kay Menon, Rimi Sen, & Chunky Pandey, it is a hilarious comedy revolving around two small-time thieves who steals a Mercedes car and 10 million cash unknowingly from an underworld gangster
Sankat City
Image: IMDb
Bollywood Calling
Image: IMDb
A film that makes fun of the film industry itself! It not only has Om Puri, but also director Nagesh Kukunoor creating flawed but lovable characters, while satirizing Bollywood. It hilariously shows many ugly sides of the industry
Mumbai Matinee
Image: IMDb
It is a romantic comedy that follows the life of Debu, an aspiring writer who finds himself caught in a web of romantic entanglements. It has quirky characters, situational humor, and an endearing love story
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
Image: IMDb
It is a crime comedy film inspired by the real-life escapades of a notorious thief. With its witty dialogues, quirky narrative style, and an unconventional protagonist, this film is an underrated gem that offers a fresh take on the comedy genre
It is an underrated comedy caper with an ensemble starcast. The movie follows 7 petty crooks, who come together to find a hidden gold treasure buried in a purani haveli in Delhi
Saat Uchakkey
Image: IMDb
Starring Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Kumud Mishra and Gopal Dutt in lead roles, it is an underrated comedy that follows an aspiring actor who ends up being abducted by a terrorist organization & they took him to Pakistan
Filmistaan
Image: IMDb
Blackmail is another dark comedy that tells the tale of a series of blackmails when Dev (Irrfan Khan) comes to know of his wife’s cheating. It is an entertaining and fast-paced movie that will not bore you
Blackmail
Image: IMDb
