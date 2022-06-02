Heading 3
Lesser known facts about Ajith
Ajith Kumar is famous for his down-to-earth attitude and his humility besides his acting prowess. Ajith does not like to display his fame and popularity and instead chooses to be as normal as possible
Ajith is one such actor, who doesn’t like the limelight on him, so he avoids almost all the public gatherings, awards functions, and protests and he doesn’t even promote his own films
Ajith seemed to have had more passion for being a racecar driver than being an actor. He started his modelling career so that he can support his training to become a professional car racer
Interested in Aero Modelling, Ajith pursues flying as a hobby. He has a pilot license as well
Ajith Kumar was probably the only actor who dissolved his fans club fearing his fans were going overboard on celebrating his success and not focussing on their lives. But, this act actually got him many more fans
Ajith is an avid photographer and loves to click photos and collect cameras. Ajith has even done photo shoots of Shruti Haasan and niece, Shamili who is also a child actor
Ajith loves to collect miniature helmets, rare coins, and stamps
Ajith loves to read books and has a very big collection of books at his home. His favourite book is Living With The Himalayan Masters, which was a gift from Superstar Rajinikanth
Ajith is not a huge fan of gold and jewellery which is why he is never seen wearing any jewellery. The only jewellery he wears is the ring that was gifted by his wife Shalini
