MAR 25, 2023
Lesser known facts about Alaya F
Born on November 28, 1997, Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of the 90s actress Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala
Source: Alay F Instagram
About the actress
Source: Alaya F Instagram
The actress bagged her very first role opposite Saif Ali Khan alongside Tabu in her debut film Jawani Janeman. Her performance was powerful and well appreciated by the audience
Bollywood debut
Alaya has a great educational background unlike others. She studied acting at the New York Film Academy. She has also won Balak Ratna National award in childhood for her excellency in the art
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Educational Background
The Freddy actress has made a striking mark in Bollywood and won awards for her performance as well
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Glory in the showbiz
Source Alaya F Instagram
Yoga Se hi Hoga
The actress is an enthusiastic yoga practitioner and can be seen performing splits and yoga asanas
The Jawani Janeman actress has a creative soul and she loves dancing her heart out. Look at this quick contemporary dance act of hers
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Love for dance
Not only western dance style, Alaya is a trained kathak dancer. Take a look at this throwback video of Alaya at Terence Lewis dance academy
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Classical Dancer
Alaya is clearly a dog lover. She has a white furry puppy nicknamed as Magic Jr. Floof
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Pet lover
In leisure time, the actress likes to follow her hobbies and make sketch art works. This is one such wonderful piece of art
Source Alaya F Instagram
Doodle artist
The Freddy actress keeps on posting glam makeup videos on her social media handle
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Glam it Up
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.