Sakshi Malu

 Entertainment

MAR 25, 2023

Lesser known facts about Alaya F

Born on November 28, 1997, Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of the 90s actress Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala

Source: Alay F Instagram

About the actress 

Source: Alaya F Instagram 

The actress bagged her very first role opposite Saif Ali Khan alongside Tabu in her debut film Jawani Janeman. Her performance was powerful and well appreciated by the audience 

Bollywood debut

Alaya has a great educational background unlike others. She studied acting at the New York Film Academy. She has also won Balak Ratna National award in childhood for her excellency in the art

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Educational Background

The Freddy actress has made a striking mark in Bollywood and won awards for her performance as well

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Glory in the showbiz 

Source Alaya F Instagram

Yoga Se hi Hoga 

The actress is an enthusiastic yoga practitioner and can be seen performing splits and yoga asanas 

The Jawani Janeman actress has a creative soul and she loves dancing her heart out. Look at this quick contemporary dance act of hers 

Source: Alaya F Instagram

 Love for dance

Not only western dance style, Alaya is a trained kathak dancer. Take a look at this throwback video of Alaya at Terence Lewis dance academy

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Classical Dancer

Alaya is clearly a dog lover. She has a white furry puppy nicknamed as Magic Jr. Floof

Source: Alaya F Instagram 

Pet lover

In leisure time, the actress likes to follow her hobbies and make sketch art works. This is one such wonderful piece of art

Source Alaya F Instagram

Doodle artist

The Freddy actress keeps on posting glam makeup videos on her social media handle

Source: Alaya F Instagram 

Glam it Up

