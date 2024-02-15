Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
lesser known facts about Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Salim Abdul Rashid Khan was born on 4th August 1967 in Pune, Maharashtra
#1
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
He attended Scindia School of Gwalior along with his brothers, Salman and Sohail
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
#2
He made his debut in 1996 with the film Daraar as an antagonist
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
#3
He went on to star in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998 and Garv in 2004 alongside his brother, Salman Khan
#4
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
In 2010, Khan started his film production and produced Dabangg under Arbaaz Khan Productions
#5
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
Arbaaz made his debut as director with Dabangg 2
#6
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
Arbaaz has hosted 2 seasons of “Pinch by Arbaaz Khan” where stars have been questioned about their social media comments
#7
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
Arbaaz is currently hosting where stalwarts like Salim khan, Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar have graced his couch
#8
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
Arbaaz recently appeared in Biggboss with his brother Sohail for a segment the Just Chill
#9
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
#10
Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram
Arbaaz got married for second time, with Shura Khan on 24th December 2023
