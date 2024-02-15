Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

lesser known facts about Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Salim Abdul Rashid Khan was born on 4th August 1967 in Pune, Maharashtra 

#1

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

He attended Scindia School of Gwalior along with his brothers, Salman and Sohail

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

#2

He made his debut in 1996 with the film Daraar as an antagonist 

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

#3

He went on to star in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998 and Garv in 2004 alongside his brother, Salman Khan

#4

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

In 2010, Khan started his film production and produced Dabangg under Arbaaz Khan Productions

#5

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

Arbaaz made his debut as director with Dabangg 2 

#6

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

Arbaaz has hosted 2 seasons of “Pinch by Arbaaz Khan” where stars have been questioned about their social media comments

#7

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

Arbaaz is currently hosting where stalwarts like Salim khan, Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar have graced his couch 

#8

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

Arbaaz recently appeared in Biggboss with his brother Sohail for a segment the Just Chill

#9

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

#10

Image: Arbaaz khan Instagram

Arbaaz got married for second time, with Shura Khan on 24th December 2023 

