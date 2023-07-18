Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 18, 2023

Lesser-known facts about Bhumi Pednekar 

Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha 

Debut

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

The talented star has watched Dum Laga Ke Haisha more than 45 times in the theatres! Her director also accompanied her 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Rewind

For her role as Sandhya Verma in her debut movie, Bhumi gained more than 20 kg. She weighed 90 kg while filming the movie 

Weight gain 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan diva embarked on a fitness journey and lost the excess weight merely in 5 months 

Fitness

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Dedication 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Pednekar’s dedication to her roles is impeccable! She is one of the most talented actresses in the industry 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Assistant director 

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha  artist  was an assistant director for 6 years before bagging her debut movie 

The Bala enchantress has been assistant to Abhimanyu Ray and Shanoo Sharma before her acting venture 

Experience 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

The Pati Patni Aur Woh heroine performed a demo scene for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The demo was considered her first audition tape 

Talent 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

First paycheck 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

The Saand Ki Aankh protagonist dedicated her first paycheck to her sister’s education 

Image:  Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

The Badhaai Do actress contributes to raising awareness on climate change for the United Nations Development Programme 

Environmentalist 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here