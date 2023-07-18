Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 18, 2023
Lesser-known facts about Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Debut
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The talented star has watched Dum Laga Ke Haisha more than 45 times in the theatres! Her director also accompanied her
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Rewind
For her role as Sandhya Verma in her debut movie, Bhumi gained more than 20 kg. She weighed 90 kg while filming the movie
Weight gain
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan diva embarked on a fitness journey and lost the excess weight merely in 5 months
Fitness
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Dedication
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Pednekar’s dedication to her roles is impeccable! She is one of the most talented actresses in the industry
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Assistant director
The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha artist was an assistant director for 6 years before bagging her debut movie
The Bala enchantress has been assistant to Abhimanyu Ray and Shanoo Sharma before her acting venture
Experience
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh heroine performed a demo scene for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The demo was considered her first audition tape
Talent
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
First paycheck
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The Saand Ki Aankh protagonist dedicated her first paycheck to her sister’s education
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress contributes to raising awareness on climate change for the United Nations Development Programme
Environmentalist
