Lesser known facts about BTS’ SUGA

Vedangi Joshi

mar 9, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Favourite sports 

SUGA is huge basketball fan and his name is said to have been established from his position as a Shooting Guard whenever he plays

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Hobbies 

His hobbies are reading comics, working out, learning instruments and these days even honing his dance skills 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Childhood dream 

He planned on becoming an architect and possesses a lot of knowledge of the subject

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Producer 

He originally joined BIGHIT MUSIC as a producer not an idol 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Nicknames 

Apart from Min SUGA and his alias Agust D, he also has cute nicknames like Lil Meow Meow and Min Genius 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

 Cat Person 

He once confessed that he loves cats and spent his time watching cute cat videos

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Piano 

He learned playing piano by himself when he was young 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

 Hair colour 

Any hair colour suits him thanks to his infallible beauty 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Habit 

He has the habit of biting his nails that he wants to get rid of 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Holly

SUGA has a parenting diary he made for his pet dog Holly

