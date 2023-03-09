Heading 3
Lesser known facts about BTS’ SUGA
Favourite sports
SUGA is huge basketball fan and his name is said to have been established from his position as a Shooting Guard whenever he plays
Hobbies
His hobbies are reading comics, working out, learning instruments and these days even honing his dance skills
Childhood dream
He planned on becoming an architect and possesses a lot of knowledge of the subject
Producer
He originally joined BIGHIT MUSIC as a producer not an idol
Nicknames
Apart from Min SUGA and his alias Agust D, he also has cute nicknames like Lil Meow Meow and Min Genius
Cat Person
He once confessed that he loves cats and spent his time watching cute cat videos
Piano
He learned playing piano by himself when he was young
Hair colour
Any hair colour suits him thanks to his infallible beauty
Habit
He has the habit of biting his nails that he wants to get rid of
Holly
SUGA has a parenting diary he made for his pet dog Holly
